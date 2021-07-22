Glasgow joins Thriving Cities Initiative as it marks 100 day countdown to COP26

Glasgow has marked the start of the 100-day countdown to the COP26 Climate Summit by announcing it will take part two-year pilot project run by the Thriving Cities Initiative that will see it develop and test innovative ways to tackle climate change and environmental degradation in a way that is fair to its citizens.

The Thriving Cities Initiative, a project run by the C40 Cities network and funded by KR Foundation, works with select cities to explore and foster new systems, community activities and business models that can reduce overall levels of consumption and enable citizens to access a good life without abusing planetary boundaries. Glasgow is the fourth city to join the scheme, alongside Philadelphia, Portland, and Amsterdam.

Announcing the move this morning, the Leader of Glasgow City Council Susan Aitkin said the city was joining the group to enable a net zero transition that was fair to its citizens and communities, while setting an example to other cities ahead of the vital climate talks it will host in November.

"As the host city for COP26, we must deliver a local legacy where all Glaswegians can lead healthier, fairer and more prosperous lives without harming other people or the planet," she said. "A just transition is particularly pertinent in Glasgow, given the memories and legacies of our post-industrial past."

The city government said the pilot would see the Thriving Cities Initiative and Glasgow collaborate on solutions that provide economic opportunities and improved quality of life for all Glaswegians, while reducing local business emissions and promoting low carbon lifestyles.

"We look forward to participating in the Thriving Cities Initiative and the support it can provide in working with local businesses, communities and academic institutions to a create greener and equitable economy and communities," Aitkin said.

As COP26 draws closer, the city government also pointed to a number of other initiatives underway that are designed to prepare local citizens and businesses for the crucial climate summit. These include a 'Get Ready Glasgow' campaign designed to prepare local businesses and residents to welcome delegates and visitors to the COP26 Summit and plans to establish a Citizens Assembly that would give Glasgow residents the opportunity to discuss and deliberate on their priorities for the conference.

The COP26 host city has previously set a goal to reach net zero carbon by 2030, and in December published a 'Circular Routemap' that sets out how the city can develop a more sustainable economy over the coming decade. It has also produced a 'green investment prospectus' and hired a Green Economy Manager to drive investment that can make its climate ambitions a reality.

In related news, the C40 group and consultancy giant McKinsey this week published a new report offering guidance to city leaders on how to advance climate adaptation programmes.

"Cities are on the front lines of the growing physical risks associated with climate change," the report states. "Urban areas are home to dense concentrations of people and are often located in places of particular climate risk, such as coastlines, floodplains and islands."

It argues that there are many different approaches to climate adaptation cities can take, which can make it difficult for cities to set priorities and determine the right actions to take. As such the report sets out 15 "high-potential" adaptation actions that can work for many types of cities. These include planting street trees, enhancing financial and insurance programs, adding coastal-based barriers, like mangroves, and instituting emergency protocols and early warning systems.

"The effects of climate change are already measurable and some effects are locked in given existing emissions, but by identifying the most effective and feasible actions, cities can focus on executing them well and building momentum to do more," the report states.