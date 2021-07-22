ADVERTISEMENT

Study: Electric cars undercut petrol and diesel on total cost of ownership

clock 22 July 2021 • 3 min read
New LV= Electric Car Cost Index calculates that EVs can deliver cost savings compared to their internal combustion engine counterparts

Can electric vehicles (EVs) already undercut petrol and diesel models on cost? That is the question prompted by the latest edition of the Electric Car Cost Index from insurance giant LV= General Insurance, which suggests that on a total cost of ownership basis EVs are already the most cost effective option.

Analysts have predicted that EVs should be able to compete with internal combustion engine vehicles on upfront costs from the mid-2020s, but there is growing evidence that zero emission vehicles lower fuel and maintenance costs means that depending on mileage they can boast a lower total cost of ownership than their polluting equivalents.

LV='s new index adds to this evidence by providing a detailed analysis of the purchase price, tax, insurance, fuel, and maintenance costs for nine electric cars and comparing it with their petrol or diesel equivalent.

The study concluded that seven out of the nine electric cars evaluated offered better value over a four-year lease, while six provided a saving over seven years of outright ownership.

The savings were largely driven by annual running costs, which were 49 per cent lower on average for EVs, delivering drivers a £1,306 saving.

According to the analysis three of the nine electric cars - the Nissan Leaf, VW ID3 and MG ZS EV - work out cheaper whether bought outright, leased or via (PCP), while the MG ZS EV offers the biggest long-term savings, totalling £13,316 on outright purchase over seven years, £5,772 via a standard lease agreement over four years, and £2,320 via a standard PCP arrangement over three years.

The level of savings on offer depend to a large extent on the level of mileage travelled, but the report also stresses that with electric cars traditionally having a longer life span and requiring less maintenance, the savings can prove larger than the index's calculations.

"With this new Electric Car Cost Index we're really trying to show, in the most comprehensive way, how the costs breakdown for people considering taking the plunge and making an electric model their next car," said Alex Borgnis, head of motor underwriting at LV= General Insurance. "While the initial purchase will seem intimidating for some, once you break down the monthly costs, especially on a lease or PCP, and then throw in the lower running costs each year, suddenly it becomes something that provides great value over the course of the ownership period. You really don't need to remortgage to get yourself on the electric car ladder."

The index acknowledges that the price of EVs remains higher than for comparable petrol and diesel models. Drivers who lease an electric car can expect to pay £2,871 more over the course of a standard four-year lease, according to insight provided by vehicle leasing experts Drive Electric. However, the report stresses that due to the impact of lower annual running costs, electric car drivers leasing a vehicle will end up with an average saving £2,058 over the four-year period, a saving of £43 a month.

Dr Euan McTurk of Plug Life Consulting, who contributed to the report, also stressed that upfront EV costs are set to fall.

"Having driven electric cars for the past 10 years, these results are not in the least bit surprising," he said. "My own electric car saves me £800 per year in fuel, tax and maintenance vs even the most efficient hybrid on the road. Comparing it to an equivalent, five-seater family car, that saving is nearer £1,300 per year.

"The good news is that the cost of new electric cars is coming down, and should reach parity with petrol and diesel cars by the mid-2020s. Also, such is the reliability of an electric vehicle's components, including the battery, it is entirely feasible to buy an electric car, van, taxi, bus etc and run it for hundreds of thousands of miles, much longer than you'd run a petrol or diesel car."

