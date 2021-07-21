ADVERTISEMENT

ENGIE debuts new EQUANS services brand for a 'greener, more efficient and increasingly digital world'

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 21 July 2021 • 2 min read
ENGIE debuts new EQUANS services brand for a 'greener, more efficient and increasingly digital world'

New €12bn technical services provider promises to support roll out of smart buildings, green mobility, district and embedded energy, and decentralised renewables projects

Energy and engineering giant ENGIE Group has today announced the creation of a new brand and global business unit to promote its services-led activity in support of the energy and industrial transition....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

ADVERTISEMENT
BusinessGreen staff
Author spotlight

BusinessGreen staff

View profile
More from BusinessGreen staff

The government must do more to show it is serious about a green recovery

England needs to urgently accelerate the resource efficiency agenda to reach net zero

Most read
01

Theresa May warns world is 'at a crucial crossroad for our climate', as she takes up new role at Aldersgate Group

19 July 2021 • 4 min read
02

Study: Electric cars undercut petrol and diesel on total cost of ownership

22 July 2021 • 3 min read
03

The UK's Hydrogen Strategy: Is it a bit off-colour?

20 July 2021 • 5 min read
04

Heat pumps are critical to net zero - but they urgently need policy support

19 July 2021 • 4 min read
05

'Take control': Ofgem and BEIS unveil energy digitalisation and smart technologies strategies

20 July 2021 • 4 min read

More on Infrastructure

Credit: Open Energi
Infrastructure

BP snaps up Open Energi in bid to 'rapidly grow' flexible grid market

Oil and gas giant says flexible grid services have critical role to play in supporting global renewables rollout

James Murray
James Murray
clock 22 July 2021 • 2 min read
Anaerobic Digestion plans produce biomethane from organic matter for home heating and energy
Energy

Green Gas Levy: Tariff scheme to fund biomethane plants set for autumn launch

Government confirms plans for levy on gas suppliers to help fund grid-connected anaerobic digestion (AD) plants around Britain

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 22 July 2021 • 4 min read
A wind turbine owned by Octopus Renewables' sister company Octopus Energy at Cefn Bach, Caerphilly | Credit: Octopus
Energy

Octopus Renewables snaps up independent distribution network operator Eclipse

Clean energy investor cements presence in energy networks sector two years after its first investment in Eclipse

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 22 July 2021 • 2 min read