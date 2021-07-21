'Shady ships': Why 'net zero' retailers should lead the push for greener shipping practices

Analysis of the shipping impact of major US retailers finds 15 companies are responsible for as much sulphur oxide, nitrous oxide, and particulate matter pollution as tens of millions of vehicles
International shipping is big business. The world's shipping fleet has quadrupled in size since the 1980s as the economy became increasingly globalised and consumers became dependent on products manufactured...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial