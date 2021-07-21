ADVERTISEMENT

'Shady ships': Why 'net zero' retailers should lead the push for greener shipping practices

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 21 July 2021 • 9 min read
'Shady ships': Why 'net zero' retailers should lead the push for greener shipping practices

Analysis of the shipping impact of major US retailers finds 15 companies are responsible for as much sulphur oxide, nitrous oxide, and particulate matter pollution as tens of millions of vehicles

International shipping is big business. The world's shipping fleet has quadrupled in size since the 1980s as the economy became increasingly globalised and consumers became dependent on products manufactured...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

ADVERTISEMENT
Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

Sustainability officer tops list of jobs generating most buzz online

Government launches £375m 'breakthrough' fund to scale cutting-edge technologies

Most read
01

Theresa May warns world is 'at a crucial crossroad for our climate', as she takes up new role at Aldersgate Group

19 July 2021 • 4 min read
02

Chairs of 14 major UK pension funds commit to net zero investment portfolios

14 July 2021 • 3 min read
03

The UK's Hydrogen Strategy: Is it a bit off-colour?

20 July 2021 • 5 min read
04

'The European Green Deal is our growth strategy': EU unveils sweeping 'Fit for 55' strategy

14 July 2021 • 7 min read
05

Treble boost for UK carbon capture and hydrogen pipeline

15 July 2021 • 6 min read

More on Shipping

Report: Food waste crisis worse than thought, as farm waste tops one billion tonnes
Waste

Report: Food waste crisis worse than thought, as farm waste tops one billion tonnes

Major new study from WWF argues previous food waste data is based on a major underestimate, thanks to huge amounts of food lost before it leaves the farm

James Murray
James Murray
clock 21 July 2021 • 4 min read
The Courtauld Commitment has enhanced its food waste and CO2 targets for 2030 | Credit: iStock
Waste

UK food and drinks sector unveils fresh waste, water, and carbon goals for 2030

Voluntary Courtauld Commitment ramps up collective industry targets 'to meet newer demands of climate action head on' in run up to COP26

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 20 July 2021 • 4 min read
UK's glass sector is targeting net zero by 2050 | Credit: iStock
Supply chain

'Exciting but challenging': Britain's glass industry unveils 2050 net zero vision

British Glass sets out potential decarbonisation pathways based on renewables, hydrogen, CCS, and greater recycling levels

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 20 July 2021 • 3 min read