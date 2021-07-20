Aviva Investors has launched its Climate Transition Real Assets Fund, focusing particularly on supporting defined contribution (DC) schemes.

The real estate, infrastructure, and forestry asset fund will look for climate-focused solutions across the breadth of the European Real Assets universe, the investment manager said.

Managed by a team across its real assets platform, the fund aims to deliver a net annual return of approximately eight per cent over a rolling five-year period, while also targeting net zero by 2040 or sooner.

It is particularly focused on the DC market as it aims to address what it said is an often-missed area of the market.

Speaking to Professional Pensions, head of real asset investment specialists Mark Meiklejon said the fund had "been on the burner for quite a while" and that its "genesis" lies in a recognition that DC funds are "grossly underserved" in the illiquid asset space.

"What we thought through numerous conversations with the market was there would be appetite for a vehicle that had enough features that worked for that marketplace in DC, focused on liquidity, costs, and frequency but also offered differentiated outcomes for that client base who the industry has probably seen as more retail-dominated."

Initial seeding of the fund amounts to £425m of investor equity and this is backed by the ability to leverage up to 50 per cent of loan to value, Aviva Investors said, resulting in around £1bn of investment capital to deploy.

It expects deployment to be significant over the next 12 to 18 months, with all assets directly managed to retain control and boost the ability to develop climate transition assets.

The fund complements the asset manager's ambition to be net zero on carbon emissions by 2040, including its £48.7bn real assets platform.

Meiklejon explained that the fund would acquire legacy or "very inefficient" real estate assets and refurnishing those to "very aggressive" plans via its Smart Buildings Programme, building up their climate resilience and reducing their fossil fuel usage - hence why the fund could not be net-zero on emissions from launch. This will include installation of ground source heat pumps and solar and thermal energy supplies.

While investing in infrastructure and equity assets, it will maintain a focus on renewable supplies and assets with a "very strong social benefit", refraining from using carbon credit and instead afforesting - replanting trees and investing physically in timber assets.

"The key thing from a real assets point of view is that they have been major contributors to climate change overall," Meiklejon explained. "The bit we're very focused on is being entirely transparent about when the fund will deliver, at a fund level, genuinely net-zero portfolio and the way we'll seek to do that.

"As you construct new assets, you create a huge amount of carbon so, actually, you're carbon positive over the early days."

The fund will also be open to other institutional investors, including defined benefit (DB) schemes, although Meiklejon said he expected only the smallest schemes looking for a "one-stop shop".

It is structured as a UK non-UCITS retail scheme (NURS) and will be a fund of alternative funds, investing into underlying asset-class specific Luxembourg RAIF vehicles, liquid assets and forestry.

It is the fourth in Aviva Investors' climate transition range, which also includes global and European equities funds, and a climate transition global credit fund.

This article first appeared at Professional Pensions.