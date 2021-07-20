UK food and drinks sector unveils fresh waste, water, and carbon goals for 2030

The UK food and drink industry has collectively pledged to ramp up its food waste and greenhouse gas reduction efforts, today announcing plans to halve both by the end of the decade as part of a plan designed to slash costs across the industry by billions of pounds a year.

The fresh pledges have been announced today by waste charity WRAP as part of the Courtauld Commitment, a voluntary agreement that brings together more than 80 food and drink businesses as well as trade bodies, NGOs, government departments, and other organisations.

First established in 2005, the Courtauld Commitment has been updated to introduce more ambitious goals several times, with the latest 10-year programme started in 2015 setting out a range of targets to reduce waste, water use, and carbon emissions across the industry by 2025.

The initiative encompasses more than 90 per cent of the UK food retail sector, as well as food manufacturers, the hospitality and food service industry, farmers and growers, redistributors and charities, trade bodies, and local authorities.

Today WRAP - the waste charity which oversees the Courtauld Commitment - said the 2025 programme had now been extended to 2030 with several enhanced targets covering food waste, greenhouse gas emissions, and water use.

Firstly, food and drinks companies signing up to the agreement have pledged to collectively reduce the sector's greenhouse gas emissions by 50 per cent by the end of the decade, from a 2015 baseline, having previously targeted a 20 per cent reduction by 2025.

Firms are also now collectively aiming to halve food waste per capita by the end of the decade compared to 2007 levels, which WRAP estimated would see 800,000 fewer tonnes of food going to waste in 2030 compared to 2025, saving food worth £2.4bn a year in the process that is equivalent to 1.9 billion meals.

It added that between 2025 and 2030 the extended and enhanced food waste target is expected to result in 2.6 million tonnes of food waste being avoided, which it said would save £8bn of food from going to waste equating to 6.2 billion meals.

The new food waste target aligns with those set out in 12.3 of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which calls for food waste to be halved around the world by 2030.

Moreover, the refreshed Courtauld Commitment sets out a new goal to achieve sustainable water management - covering both water quality and quantity - across the top 20 most important product ingredient sourcing areas in the UK and overseas by 2030. The target covers half of food and drink product ingredients deemed 'at risk' from water insecurity, according to WRAP.

WRAP CEO Marcus Gover said he was "immensely proud" of the industry's achievements over the past five years under the Courtauld Commitment 2025 campaign. But he stressed that with the COP26 Climate Summit fast approaching in November there was now a need to "build on this success and meet [the] newer demands of climate action head on".

"Courtauld has always addressed the most significant sustainability challenges that the sector faces - carbon reduction, improved water stewardship and food waste," he said. "Climate change is the biggest threat we all face, and fixing food is vital. I believe Courtauld has never been more important as only fundamental change can reset our fragile global food system into a sustainable model that will feed us in the future, and cut greenhouse gas emissions towards net zero."

Last year 45 food and drinks firms across the UK saved an estimated £300m of food from going to waste, but WRAP warned that far more still needed to be done in order for the sector to deliver on its targets, with Gover telling companies at the time that "we need to pick up the pace".

Critics have previously argued that further policy measures are required to drive down food waste, noting that many councils still do not offer food waste recycling, while numerous businesses and public sector bodies are still yet to embrace food waste saving best practices.

Environment Minister Rebecca Pow welcomed the new voluntary targets, stressing that the food and drink industry "has a hugely important role to play in addressing the urgent challenges of climate change and sustainability".

"The UK is a world leader in combating food waste, which fell by 480,000 tonnes between 2015 and 2018," she said. "But we must go further; not only by stopping more food being chucked away needlessly, but also by slashing the resources consumed by the sector, to help us achieve net zero. The Courtauld agreement has been a great success in bringing organisations together to create a more sustainable industry, and these new, far-reaching goals for 2030 will take this to the next level as we head into COP26."