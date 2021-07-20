Highways England has laid out its route for delivering net zero emissions across road travel, construction, and maintenance over the next 30 years, alongside a suite of new measures to decarbonise its own operations by the end of the current decade.

By 2025 the government-owned firm has already pledged to slash its CO2 emissions by 75 per cent compared to a 2017/18 baseline, backed by efforts to introduce plug-in hybrid vehicles into its fleet, install LED lighting on the M62, and harness recycling and solar power for resurfacing on the A590, it said.

But a fresh strategy unveiled yesterday includes fresh plans to increase its renewable electricity use, switch to LED lighting and a fully electric vehicle (EVs) fleet right across its operations, and plant up to three million additional trees so as to achieve net zero emissions from its operations by 2030.

The strategy also aims to replace 70 per cent of all lighting with LEDs by 2027, develop a zero carbon 2040 roadmap for cement concrete and asphalt by June next year, and unleash the company's first net zero road enhancement scheme by 2030.

In addition, Highways England said it would introduce requirements for its contractors and suppliers to drive down their emissions year-on-year by using the latest technologies in a bid to achieve "near zero" emissions from the maintenance and construction of the country's roads by 2040.

Moreover, it said it would support the wider shift to decarbonised road transport across the country in line with the UK's 2050 net zero goal through a range of measures, including rolling out EV charging infrastructure across its network, supporting better integration of transport modes to drive down private car use, and training its traffic officers "to meet the needs of EVs in incident recovery".

Nick Harris, acting chief executive of Highways England, said climate change posed risks "for us all" and that the organisation's new net zero plan would "put roads at the heart of the low carbon economy, while preserving the convenience and economic benefit of an efficient road network".

"That's why we're pledging to take effective action to take carbon out of roads," he said. "Today roads are a convenient, efficient and low-cost way to travel which is why nine out of 10 passenger miles and 79 per cent of all freight moves on roads. Our plans set out how emissions from our own operations, our construction and our customers will reduce over the coming years."

The new strategy follows the publication of the UK government's long awaited Transport Decarbonisation Plan last week, which sets out a vision for delivering net zero road transport across the UK before 2050, including plans to phase-out sales of fossil fuel cars, vans, trucks, and buses. The plan also confirmed the government would reviewing the government's controversial £27bn roads building and maintenance programme, which has faced the threat of legal action from campaigners who argue building more roads would undermine the UK's legally-binding climate targets. Ministers acknowledged a review of the plans was now in order given projected future demand could be reduced as a result of the home-working trend sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

Environmental campaigners will likely argue that even if Highways England delivers welcome emissions reductions from its new projects, the government should still look to cut the new road buildings programme given its impact on the natural environment and significant resource demands.

However, Alasdair Reisner, chief executive at the Civil Engineering Contractors Association (CECA), welcomed Highways England's new net zero strategy, highlighting the importance of protecting current and future generations from the impacts of climate change.

"How we build and maintain our roads naturally plays a key role in meeting net zero goals," he said. "Roads form a critical backbone of the UK economy, supporting not just our personal journeys, but contributing substantially to economic growth. As an industry we must recognise what good looks like, understand where it's going and always challenge our thinking, in order to deliver sustainable infrastructure for the long term."

