British Gas and RAC team up for EV leasing, home charger, and tariff offer

BusinessGreen staff
clock 19 July 2021 • 2 min read
Bespoke home energy tariffs designed for electric vehicle drivers are becoming increasongly common

Partnership will see customers leasing electric vehicles from RAC offered a home smart charge points installation and 100 per cent renewable electricity tariff from British Gas

British Gas has teamed up with car insurer RAC to offer electric car leasing customers a new package of benefits, including the installation of a smart home EV charger and a bespoke 100 per cent renewable electricity tariff for battery car drivers, the two firms announced today.

Under the partnership, customers using RAC's recently-launched EV leasing service will be offered the chance to have a smart home charge point installed by a British Gas engineer, in addition to a home energy tariff offering cheaper rates for charging EVs at off-peak times overnight, they said.

Americo Lenza, portfolio director at British Gas, said the partnership with RAC offered "a unique proposition for those looking for hassle free motoring".

"For the first time, drivers can now combine the vehicle, the charger, the green energy, the servicing and the breakdown cover in one place," he said. "Supporting customers with cost effective ways to make the change to electric is vital as we transition away from petrol and diesel cars. Once you've switched, you'll never go back."

Customers have two Alfen smart home chargers to choose from - either with fixed or removable cables - which can be controlled via a smartphone using the Hive app, enabling users to view how much their EV charging is costing them, the firms explained.

The 'RAC-e Recharge Electric Car Tariff', meanwhile, is offering overnight charging between 12-5am at 6p per kilowatt hour, which the firms estimate could help save up to £300 on a home electricity bill each year if used alongside the Hive app.

Customers must have a British Gas electric smart meter installed to ensure their electricity use can be accurately tracked in order to take up the tariff offer, the companies said.

Sarah Winward-Kotecha, director of EVs at RAC, said the tie up with British Gas would make it easier and more affordable for drivers to make the switch to an electric car.

"Working with trusted names like British Gas and Hitachi Capital Vehicle Solutions means customers can now - through the RAC - lease some of the most popular electric cars at market-leading prices and get a smart home charge point installed with a specialist energy tariff that offers cheaper off-peak EV charging," she said.

