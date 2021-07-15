1.5C or you're not getting in: Science Based Targets Initiative moves to strengthen approval process

The global organisation which helps independently validate the credibility of businesses' net zero targets is enhancing how it assesses corporate emissions targets in line with the latest climate science.

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has until this point offered independent approval for targets that are deemed to be in line with the Paris Agreement's goal of reducing global warming to "well below 2C" compared to pre-Industrial levels. But the group confirmed today that it would update its approach to only approve targets that are in line with the Paris Agreement's more ambitious goal of limiting temperature increases to 1.5C.

The SBTi said its new approach is a response to the increasingly urgent need for climate action and the success of science-based targets to date, which have been adopted by thousands of businesses including many of the world's largest corporates.

"The SBTi has become the de facto standard for businesses to set credible targets to address the climate crisis," said Lila Karbassi, SBTi board chair and chief of programmes at UN Global Compact. "However, to have a fighting chance of limiting warming to 1.5C, we need to urgently scale-up and mainstream the adoption of 1.5C-aligned targets. This strategy enables us to consistently provide businesses across the globe with the most robust target setting framework so that companies can confidently align with climate science."

SBTi works with many of the world's biggest and most high-profile companies, including Unilever, Tesco, Microsoft and construction firm Sir Robert McAlphine. It brings together businesses and climate scientists so that proposed decarbonisation targets can be independently assessed to ensure firms are delivering their fair share of global emission reduction efforts.

The review process requires businesses to set ambitious targets for their direct Scope 1 and 2 emissions, as well as indirect emissions produced through their value chains, which are known as Scope 3 emissions.

Since its launch in 2015, SBTi has grown to cover nearly 20 per cent of the global economy. Recent data suggests that between 2015 and 2020, companies with validated targets cut emissions by 25 per cent compared with an increase of 3.4 per cent in global energy and industrial emissions.

The organisation says that 1.5C-aligned targets are already the most common choice for businesses joining the group, representing 66 per cent of all submissions to the SBTi in 2021. Overall, more than 600 companies from across the world have committed to the highest 1.5C-aligned ambition through the SBTi's 'Business Ambition for 1.5C' campaign since it launched in response to the IPCC Special Report on 1.5°C in February 2019 . These companies represent $13tr in market capitalisation, just less than the GDP of China.

Alberto Carrillo Pineda, a co-founder of the SBTi, has been appointed as managing director of the organisation to spearhead the new strategy and assessment process.

"COVID-19 and climate breakdown are the two biggest challenges facing life as we know it," he said. "We can't solve either without widespread global action. For COVID, it's vaccination of people. For the climate, it's decarbonisation of our economies. We need every company to play their part, and set science-based 1.5°C-aligned emission reduction targets to help us halve global emissions in the next eight years."

The new strategy also includes the adoption of new governance and operational models to strengthen the SBTi's technical authority. Under the new rules, targets that are in line with achieving "well below 2C" will be gradually phased out from the target validation framework for companies and financial institutions. All companies and financial institutions that submit targets from 15 July 2022 will need to align to the new criteria, while companies that had targets approved in 2020 or earlier have until 2025 to update their targets. All companies that have been approved by the SBTi will then need to review and update their targets at least every five years.