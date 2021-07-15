'Time to crack on': How government can act now to 'close the loop' and deliver a circular economy

Aldersgate Group delivers lukewarm assessment of government’s efforts to deliver a circular economy in its latest report on how to enhance resource efficiency
The economic, environmental, and social benefits of shifting from a linear model of production of consumption to a circular economy have been well documented. Overconsumption of resources in known to drive...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial