Green Jobs Taskforce calls for 'detailed policy plan' to prepare UK workforce for net zero

An independent taskforce convened by the government last November has assessed how the UK jobs market and skills sector should adapt to support the country's 2050 net zero ambition and concluded that every job in the UK has the potential to be green.

The Green Jobs Taskforce has this morning published its final report, setting out 15 recommendations for how the government, businesses, and the education sector can work together to support UK workers in the transition towards a low carbon future.

Among the recommendations in the report trailed yesterday are proposals for Ministers to set out how they plan to boost the UK's pipeline of 'good' green jobs, skills, and competitive supply chains in the forthcoming Net Zero Strategy, which is expected to be published ahead of the COP26 Climate Summit this autumn.

The report also calls for greater public investment to decarbonise and retool UK industry and supply chains, and for UK green recovery spending to be scaled up in line with G7 peers and extended to 2030. And it sets out proposals for a new national body tasked with ensuring the climate transition delivers jobs across the country and 'leaves no workers behind' as carbon intensive sectors are transformed. As such it recommends that employers consult their workforce when making net zero transition plans and broker transition agreements with workers and unions.

The government said it would not be endorsing the recommendations nor adopting them as official policy at this stage, but it will publish a formal response to the report alongside its imminent Net Zero Strategy.

However, Ministers have today confirmed they will set up a new delivery group comprised of industry, the skills sector, and other key stakeholders to oversee the development and delivery of the government's plans for green jobs and skills.

Nick Mohlo, executive director of the Aldersgate Group and a member of the Green Jobs Taskforce, said there had been strong consensus across the taskfroce that the UK's climate and environmental targets could be achieved in a way that boosted low carbon supply chains.

"To deliver this objective, the UK needs to have a detailed policy plan for its net zero target, mainstream the teaching of climate change and green skills across all stages of the education system and provide those already in the workforce with the financial and flexible learning support they need to have access to reskilling," he said.

His fellow taskforce member, Dave Reay from the University of Edinburgh's Climate Change Institute, said the report and its recommendations were particularly timely in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis.

"We now have a real opportunity to simultaneously deliver on our climate goals, supercharge a green recovery, and a realise a fairer and more inclusive future for the whole nation," he said. "To do this, our education and skills systems needs to be bang on point, green career pathways must be open for all, and investments need to be matched with local needs and opportunities right across the country.

"In navigating this perfect storm of climate emergency, nature crisis and global pandemic, these recommendations can be a bright green beacon to guide the way."

Energy and Climate Change Minister and co-chair of the taskforce Anne-Marie Trevelyan said the government "welcomed" the recommendations, hailing them as a "big step forward in delivering the skilled workers and green jobs essential for the UK's transition to net zero".

"Its report, alongside our ambitious skills programmes, will be invaluable to us as we build a pathway into green careers for people from all backgrounds and ensuring that workers and communities dependent on the high-carbon economy are supported as we build back greener into a cleaner future," she said.

The government has pledged to support two million jobs in the green economy and its supply chains by 2030 and has already rolled out a number of programmes designed to stimulate the green jobs market. Current initiatives include working with employers to boost green apprenticeship opportunities and supporting more adults to gain the skills they need to progress into green jobs through upskilling and training programmes.

However, the government has faced long-standing accusations that its green skills policies remain underpowered and a report just last week from think tank Onward described the UK's labour market and skills base as "woefully prepared" for the net zero transition.

Paul Nowak, deputy general secretary of the TUC, urged the government to read today's report carefully and move quickly to implement it in full. "Every part of the country needs good green jobs - jobs that help us get to net zero, with decent pay and conditions too," he said. "And jobs that you can build a life and a career on. New jobs in new industries are only part of it. The UK also needs to protect existing workers in industries that are going to change by giving workers and their unions a voice in how we make those jobs part of our net zero future."