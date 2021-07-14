Future Energy Scenarios 2021: Power generation in Britain could be emissions net negative by 2034

The latest edition of National Grid ESO's Future Energy Scenarios (FES) 2021 predicts there are a number of ways that power generation in Britain could become emissions net negative by 2034 helping to put the UK on track to become a net zero emission economy by mid-century.

Three out of four of the scenarios in the grid operator's annual exploration of credible decarbonisation pathways see the power sector achieving net zero emissions by 2050, with the remaining pathway diverging from the UK's carbon budgets around 2025 and achieving smaller emissions reductions of 73 per cent by 2050 on 1990 levels.

Under the most ambitious pathway, dubbed 'Leading the Way', a combination of high consumer engagement and world-leading technology and investment will drive the power sector towards net negative emissions by 2032 and help the UK reach net zero by 2047. In this scenario, there would be close to no unabated natural gas generation from 2035 onwards.

A scenario where efforts were focused on consumer transformation would also lead to net negative emissions by 2032, according to the findings, whereas an approach centred on system transformation would deliver net negative emissions two years later. Both of these scenarios would meet the UK's Sixth Carbon Budget.

Heat and transport would reach net zero emissions or almost zero emissions by mid-century across all scenarios except the slowest decarbonisation pathway, which the analysts have dubbed 'Steady Progression'.

National Grid has revised its emissions expectations downwards for all four scenarios since last year's report, with all four scenarios predicting lower emissions in 2030 than the previous edition.

The report notes that to reach net zero, solutions will be required to remove emissions from the atmosphere produced by hard to abate sectors such as aviation and waste. Bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) is identified as the largest provider of negative emissions under three net zero scenarios included in the analysis, although it notes nature-based solutions and direct air capture technology will also have a role to play.

The 'Leading the Way' scenario would result in 28 Mt of CO2e being removed from the atmosphere, it notes, a figure that equates to just over 40 per cent of the power sector's emissions in 2018.

The report stresses that achieving net zero emissions requires detailed policies and clear accountabilities, coupled with "an immediate and sustained focus on delivery".

Immediate policy decisions need to be made on the relative roles of electrification and hydrogen for residential heating, on the level of support for energy efficiency measures, on timings for transitioning away from gas power and the extent to which hydrogen production should rely on natural gas, it states.

It also argues that improvements in energy efficiency of buildings, vehicles and appliances should be a 'no-regret' policy priority in all scenarios, noting that reducing demand for energy reduces the cost of delivering energy security.

National Grid has also warned that co-operation between government, regulators, and industry is required to facilitate efficient transitions and market changes while protecting customers from price hikes.

Meanwhile, it warns that consumer behaviour change is critical to decarbonisation, with all scenarios, even the 'Steady Progression' projections, seeing some form of societal change.

Holistic energy market reform is also needed to drive investment and behaviour changes needed to deliver net zero and ensure security of supply at a fair and reasonable cost for all consumers, according to the analysis.

Between 24GW of 77GW of new wind and solar generation could be required to meet demand in 2030, it estimates, an increase in capacity that will require as much as 13GW of new energy storage to balance periods of high and low output. Under the 'Leading the Way' scenario, up to 6GW of demand could be offset through domestic flexibility services.

Finally, the report emphasises that significant investment in whole system infrastructure will be required over the coming decade, noting that between 31GW and 47GW of offshore wind is expected to be connected by 2030, as well as at least 16GW of interconnector capacity.

It calculates that even under the slowest decarbonisation scenario, between 4.7 million electric vehicles and 1.9 million heat pumps will be connected to the grid.