Petrochemicals giant INEOS has become the latest major carbon intensive company to ramp up its carbon capture and storage plans in a further boost to the UK's hopes of establishing a series of zero carbon industrial clusters.

INEOS and its joing venture with PetroChina, Petroineos, announced late last week that they have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Acorn Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Project to work together to develop Scotland's first CCS system at their massive Grangemouth refinery complex.

The companies said the project had the potential to capture one million tonnes of CO2 a year from 2027, potentially allowing the site to halve its emissions compared to 2005 levels with scope for further significant emissions savings beyond that.

As with other zero carbon cluster plans along the east coast of the UK, the project would also have the potential to capture emissions from neighbouring industrial plants for storage or use as a feedstock for certain industrial processes.

"Once operational, the carbon capture and storage system will provide an essential route to permanently and safely capture and store CO2 emissions for large industrial emitters throughout Scotland with significant positive impact for climate change and the country," said Andrew Gardner, chairman of INEOS Grangemouth.

The new partnership was welcomed by Nick Cooper, CEO of Storegga, the lead developer of the Acorn Project. "The Acorn Project partners (Storegga, Shell and Harbour Energy) are delighted that INEOS and Petroineos have entered into an MOU with Acorn, which is a really significant step in managing Scotland's industrial emissions," he said. "The Acorn CCS and hydrogen project is advanced, highly scalable and has clear visibility of a large CO2 customer base. Acorn provides critical carbon reduction infrastructure to the growing Scottish Cluster of emitters and to the wider UK."

INEOS said the project would build on its progress in cutting emissions from its Grangemouth site by 37 per cent since taking ownership in 2005.

"INEOS and Petroineos at Grangemouth recognise the importance of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from our industrial processes," said Gardner. "As a one of Scotland's largest manufacturers and employers, we acknowledge that we are operating a CO2 intensive industry and we have a significant role to play in helping Scotland reach its Net Carbon Zero target by 2045."

However, the company has continued to face criticism from environmental campaigners over its historic support for fracking and its failure to come forward with more rapid decarbonisation plans.

Meanwhile, the Acorn project is one of a number of ambitious cluster plans in the running for funding support from the UK government, as part of a major funding competition. As such, Ministers are facing growing calls to both finalise which projects will receive continued support and clarify the policy framework that would enable new industrial cluster projects to proceed.

If you wish to learn more about the UK's Zero Carbon Cluster plans then you can register to attend a free webinar BusinessGreen is hosting this Wednesday morning in association with the Northern Endurance Partnership, Zero Carbon Humber, and Net Zero Teesside.