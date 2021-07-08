ADVERTISEMENT

What policies are needed to put the whole financial sector on track to deliver net zero?

Josie Murdoch, Aldersgate Group
clock 08 July 2021 • 5 min read
What policies are needed to put the whole financial sector on track to deliver net zero?

The Aldersgate Group's Josie Murdoch assesses the policy action needed from government to accelerate progress on green finance in the UK

2021 is shaping up to be a big year for green finance. Ahead of COP26 in November, where mobilising green finance will rightly be one of the four key themes, the UK government has announced a number of...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

Boris Johnson and Angela Merkel back plans for UK-German 'energy highway'

05 July 2021 • 2 min read
02

Exxon is not your friend

01 July 2021 • 6 min read
03

Concrete Action for Climate: Global cement industry launches decarbonisation coalition

06 July 2021 • 3 min read
04

Net Zero Festival: Free passes now available to flagship climate event

02 July 2021 • 2 min read
05

'Naturally Good': Nivea debuts carbon-saving bio-based jars

02 July 2021 • 2 min read

More on Policy

Credit: HM Treasury
Net Zero Now

How much will net zero cost the UK? The OBR tries answering the trillion-pound question

The Office for Budgetary Responsibility has offered some of the most detailed estimates to date on the costs and savings that would result from decarbonising the UK economy by 2050

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 07 July 2021 • 8 min read
A COP26 volunteer
Climate change

COP26: UK government unveils daily themes for Glasgow Climate Summit

Reports claim youth climate activists will have the opportunity to interview government ministers on day dedicated to youth and public empowerment, as Salesforce.com confirmed as latest corporate partner

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 07 July 2021 • 3 min read
Credit: Natural England
Biodiversity

Biodiversity 3.0: Natural England unveils new metric to help deliver biodiversity net gain

New tools aim to make it easier for developers to deliver overall improvements in biodiversity to compensate for their direct impacts on nature

James Murray
James Murray
clock 07 July 2021 • 4 min read