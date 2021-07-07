H&M, IKEA, Walmart, and Kingfisher launch Race to Zero group for retail sector

H&M, Ikea parent company Ingka, Kingfisher, and Walmart have launched a new climate change initiative geared at encouraging climate action across the global retail sector.

The retail giants have urged other companies to join the new initiative, dubbed Net Zero Breakthroughs: Retail Campaign, by setting science-based targets that put them on track to halve their greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and achieve net zero emissions by mid-century.

The companies warned that urgent action was needed to enlist the retail sector to deliver on global climate goals, noting that just five per cent of retail businesses by global revenue had committed to decarbonisation goals in line with capping global temperature increases in line with international climate goals. "A decarbonisation pathway for the sector is notably absent," they said.

The group will be managed by the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) and will be delivered in partnership with the COP26 High Level Climate Champions. Companies joining the group will automatically join the UN-backed Race to Zero campaign, which brings together companies, governments, universities, cities, and other public and private organisations that have pledged to reach net zero emissions by mid-century.

"This campaign is a call to retailers everywhere to take ambitious climate action as they increasingly recognize the risks posed by climate change across their supply chains and operations," said Peter Bakker, president and CEO of the WBCSD. "We need more retailers to join the UNFCCC's Race to Zero and showcase leadership and commitment, like H&M Group, Ingka Group, Kingfisher and Walmart."

Bakker added that the climate and nature emergencies were "the most complex challenges of our time", alongside rising social inequality. "Only by joining forces and collectively rethinking the industries, like retail, will it be possible to tackle them," he said.

UN High Level Climate Champion for COP26 Nigel Topping urged other retailers to sign up. "I encourage the retail industry to join us and take immediate climate action to halve global emissions by 2030," he said. "Together we can win the race to zero."

In the UK, more than 60 chains, including Boots, IKEA, Asos, M&S, Ocado and Sainsbury's, have committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2040 by signing up to the British Retail Consortium's Climate Action Roadmap.