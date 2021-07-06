Vauxhall unveils £100m plan to transform Ellesmere Port plant into dedicated EV factory

The future of Vauxhall's car manufacturing plant in Ellesmere Port has been secured by the accelerating market shift towards electric vehicles (EVs), with the company's owner today unveiling a £100m investment package to shift production at the Cheshire site to electric vans and passenger cars.

Vauxhall's parent company Stellantis today said the Ellesmere Port plant would become its first in the UK dedicated to solely producing battery vehicle models, with production of the latest electric Vauxhall, Opel, Peugeot and Citroën branded vehicles for both domestic and export markets set to begin at the site from the end of next year.

The plant also aims to be 100 per cent self-sufficient for its electricity needs, with work set to commence "imminently" on potential wind and solar farms to power EV manufacturing at the site, according to Stellantis. The company said its ambition was for the factory to be 'carbon neutral' by the middle of the current decade.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said the £100m investment to transform the site into an EV manufacturing hub would help support the UK government's decision to ban sales of pure diesel and electric vehicles from 2030.

"Performance is always the trigger for sustainability and this £100m investment demonstrates our commitment to the UK and to Ellesmere Port," he said. "Producing battery electric vehicles here will support clean, safe and affordable mobility for the citizens. Since 1903 Vauxhall has manufactured vehicles in Britain and we will continue to do so."

Tavares also thanked the UK government and trade unions for "their continued support", with the the factory's future having recently been thrown into jeopardy after Stellantis scrapped plans to build the latest fossil fuelled Vauxhall Astra model at the plant, sparking fears significant numbers of jobs at the factory could be cut.

The Dutch multinational firm previously had said it would no longer invest in manufacturing pure diesel or petrol cars at the plant, leading to discussions with the UK government over options and potential financial support to keep the factory running by shifting its focus to EVs.

However, over 1,000 jobs at the site are now expected to be secured by today's announcement, which was first trailed by BBC News this morning.

It comes amid booming sales of EVs in the UK, with appetite for both battery cars and vans having surged during the pandemic. Vauxhall is therefore keen to expend capacity for manufacturing its electric vans in the UK in order to serve growing demand, with its Luton plant reportedly operating at full capacity.

Demand for electric vehicles is expected to continue to grow as more and more corporate fleet operators look to switch to zero emission models in order to boltser their environmental performance and curb running costs.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng hailed Stellantis' announcement today as a "clear vote of confidence in the UK as one of the best locations globally for competitive, high quality automotive production".

"Today's decision will not only power Ellesmere Port into a clean future, but will secure thousands of jobs across the region in the supply chain," he added. "In this global race to secure electric vehicle production, we are proud to support Britain's auto sector in this crucial transition as we work to build back better."

Vauxhall is far from the only carmaker seeking to bolster its EV footprint in the UK. Last week Nissan announced plans to create a new £1bn electric vehicle hub and battery gigafactory in Sunderland, backed by investment from the local city council and battery specialist Envision AESC, in what the Prime Minister Boris Johnson labelled "a major vote of confidence in the UK".

The latest monthly figures released by trade body SMMT yesterday show EVs now make up one of every 10 cars sold in the UK, with Tesla's Model 3 now the best-selling car of all types.

It marks the first time electric car sales have passed the 10 per cent market share milestone, although the market share for all plug-in models rises to 17 per cent when plug-in hybrid sales are included.

But while the UK government has said pure petrol and diesel car sales must end by 2030, concerns remain that a lack of financial incentives and EV charging infrastructure could still hamper the market shift towards electric.

Yesterday president of the AA Edmund King called for VAT to be scrapped altogether on EV purchases in order to accelerate the shift to lower emission vehicles on UK roads, in a move that would follow in the footsteps of Norway.

A poll of 14,700 drivers carried out by the motoring group last month found two-thirds believed scrapping the 20 per cent VAT on EVs would be the most effective policy for incentivising the purchase of electric cars.

"If the Prime Minister is to meet the nation's decarbonisation and net zero targets, then the government needs to go all-in for electric vehicles," King said. "Many drivers still feel priced out of the electric car market, so more has to be done to encourage their uptake. Scrapping VAT, as happened in Norway, is the best way to accelerate their growth and give consumers confidence. Giving the EV market a jump start will not just boost UK car manufacturing, but will also help reduce CO2 across the country and create new high skilled, high paid jobs in battery innovation. As the UK looks to 'level up', we urge the Prime Minister and the Chancellor to act positively."