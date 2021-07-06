'Shocking absence of leadership': Government accused of failing to tackle fast fashion impacts

Estimates show 87 per cent of fashion is landfilled, incinerated or dumped in the environment | Credit: Shutterstock

The UK government has failed to enact robust policies that clamp down on the negative environmental impacts of fast fashion, despite the sector's heavy toll in terms of water pollution, greenhouse gas emissions, and waste to landfill, according to campaigners.

Research published this morning by environmental charity Hubbub and the Buy Better Campaign reveals the government has published just 19 policies across five strategies over the last 14 years to tackle throwaway fashion, despite the sector being a major user of fossil fuels, the second largest user and polluter of water worldwide, and the primary cause for roughly 13 million items being sent to UK landfills each year.

Those policies that have been introduced have largely focused on voluntary guidance and standards, or attempts to nudge producers towards more sustainable practices, rather than regulations, legislation, or strong incentives to help curb the impact of the sector, the campaigners said.

Hubbub CEO Trewin Restorick said the research revealed a "shocking absence leadership" from government that had led to a "lack of impactful and systemic change" within the fashion sector.

"The huge environmental and social impact of the fashion industry is becoming ever more apparent," he said. "If the government is serious about meeting climate targets and ensuring fairer working conditions, then it has to ensure that the industry operates to the highest environmental and social standards."

The research highlighted how in contrast to the lack of action to address the negative impacts of fast fashion, the government has introduced 689 policies to tackle obesity in the same time frame.

A lack of cross-departmental work between the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs tasked with tackling environmental issues and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport which is broadly responsible for the fashion sector was also hampering efforts to deliver a more sustainable fashion industry, according to the findings.

However, the report argues that a cross government approach is required to tackle the environmental impacts of fast fashion given any successful policies would incorporate issues relating to the environment, workers' rights, and corporate sustainability.

The report also highlights how the government did not take up any of the recommendations for enhanced producer responsibility and improved due diligence checks, as well as proposals for a small levy on clothing sales to help fund improved recycling infrastructure, which were set out in a 2019 report on how to curb fashion industry impacts from the Environmental Audit Committee.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) was considering a request for comment at the time of going to press.

The government has announced plans to consult in 2022 on an Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) scheme for the fashion sector similar to those already in place for electronic devices and plastic packaging, which could force fashion companies to take financial responsibility for the managing the end of life of their products.