IEA: Stronger policies urgently needed to curb demand for natural gas

Governments must implement stronger policies to tackle still rising demand foe fossil gas if they are to deliver on their net zero emission goals by 2050, according to a new report this week from the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Natural gas demand is expected to rise by 3.6 per cent from pre-Covid levels in 2021, the IEA's latest 'Gas Market Report' states, as the global economy bounces back from the initial shock of the pandemic. The annual increase in global demand for natural gas is teh expected to hit an average of 1.7 per cent over the next three years, meaning that by 2024 demand is expected to be seven per cent higher than it was in 2019.

The report detailed how increased demand for gas is being driven by a combination of economic recovery and the shift away from coal power in many major economies, which is driving higher demand for both gas and renewables.

"The rebound in gas demand shows that the global economy is recovering from the shock of the pandemic and that gas is continuing to replace more emissions-intensive fuels," said Keisuke Sadamori, the IEA's director of energy markets and security. "But stronger policies need to be implemented to put global gas demand on a path in line with reaching net zero emissions by 2050 while still fostering economic prosperity. These include measures to ensure gas is used more efficiently. At the same time, the gas industry needs to significantly step up efforts to shift to cleaner and low-carbon gases - and to act quickly and effectively to address needless methane emissions."

The IEA report explores how the gas industry could reduce its emissions to align with net zero objectives. Currently, the report predicts that even with slight curbing of demand in coming years, demand for natural gas by 2024 will present an obstacle to the energy sector's roadmap to net zero by 2050.

To prevent further increases in demand and put the global economy on track to reach net zero emissions, the report says that further measures are needed to promote fuel substitution and efficiency gains. It also stresses the need to cut the industrial greenhouse gas emissions, support the development of low-carbon gases, and accelerate action to reduce methane emissions from gas infrastructure.

The analysis will raise fears amongst environmental campaigners and some investors that continued investment in gas exploration and infrastructure could mean short and medium term emissions targets are routinely breached.

The IEA report highlights how new gas projects in development in Russia and the Middle East, as well as investment in liquified natural gas in the US is set to meet rising demand, while an additional seven per cent increase in underground storage capacity is predicted in the next few years, despite numerous governments' commitments to accelerate their decarbonisation efforts.