Statkraft teams up with SolarAid for £2m solar light push

Europe's largest renewable energy supplier has announced a new partnership with international development charity SolarAid, which will see it donate £2m over a three year period to help provide access to solar light and power to families and communities in sub-Saharan Africa affected by Covid 19.

Over half a billion people currently live without access to electricity in sub-Saharan Africa and development experts fear that for the first time since 2013 the number of people who do not have access to electricity in the region is set to increase, due to the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Analysts have warned the number of people without access to power could rise to 630 million in the coming years if swift action to tackle the spread of the virus is not taken and the continent's economy endures a prolonged hit.

Statkraft said its new partnership with SolarAid would help support progress to reach the seventh UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG), which aims to "ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all".

The company's donations will be used to increase access to solar light and power across Africa, with a particular focus on critical rural health clinics.

SolarAid's distributed solar technologies use solar cells, batteries, and efficient lighting technologies to allow off-grid communities to reliably access light and power. As such, the new funding boost will help ensure healthcare staff will not have to carry out life threatening procedures in the dark, while drugs, including vaccines for Covid-19, can more easily be kept at the right temperature with access to reliable solar power systems.

The new partnership comes on the back of Statkraft's acquisition of Solarcentury, the UK's largest solar energy company, in November 2020. Solarcentury founded SolarAid in 2006 and Statkraft will now continue the relationship.

Christian Rynning-Tønnesen, CEO of Statkraft, said: "Solar power is a simple and cost-effective solution for those who have no choice but to rely on expensive and toxic kerosene or dangerous candles. We are delighted to be working with a charity with such a critical mission."

SolarAid offers a wide variety of services across rural communities, including training schemes for solar entrepreneurs, 'light libraries' where people can borrow solar lighting kits, and schemes to tackle Africa's solar e-waste problem. The charity's goal is to ensure every home, school, and clinic in Africa has access to clean, safe, solar lighting and power by 2030.

Welcoming the new partnership with Statkraft, John Keane, CEO of SolarAid, said the charity had a key role to play in improving access to distributed renewable power that can both curb emissions and aid development. "While grid electrification is not going to reach most of rural sub-Saharan Africa in our lifetimes, the solar light revolution is taking place right now, helping light up millions of homes, which would otherwise be kept in the dark," he said. "Together we can end the darkness."