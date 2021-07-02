ADVERTISEMENT

Reports: Ministers drawing up UK carbon pricing scheme that could launch next year

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 02 July 2021 • 5 min read
Carbon pricing could apply to petrol and gas, according to report | Credit: iStock
Image:

Carbon pricing could apply to petrol and gas, according to report | Credit: iStock

The Times reports consumers could see their petrol and gas bills 'soar' under scheme, but energy sector players point to risks of inaction and argue wider policy push can help minimise costs for consumers

The government is drawing up plans for a national carbon pricing scheme which would help curb emissions, but could increase average gas bills by a third and push up the cost of running a petrol car by...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

ADVERTISEMENT
Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

Taylor Wimpey pushed for weaker Future Homes Standard, Greenpeace investigation reveals

'Woefully prepared': How can the UK plug its looming net zero skills gap?

Most read
01

Exxon is not your friend

01 July 2021 • 6 min read
02

'Cows are the new coal': Investor group urges governments to set clear emissions goals for agricultural sector

30 June 2021 • 3 min read
03

Guarding against 'greenwash': Inside the fight against misleading corporate green claims

29 June 2021 • 14 min read
04

Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership launches new Business Transformation Group

29 June 2021 • 3 min read
05

Government launches £60m hydrogen funding competition

29 June 2021 • 3 min read

More on Politics

Jonathan Bartley has served as co-leader of the Green Party since 2016
Politics

Jonathan Bartley to stand down as Green Party co-leader

Party's longest-serving leader to leave role this summer, triggering fresh leadership election which is expected to be held later this year

Bea Tridimas
clock 05 July 2021 • 3 min read
Homes are the second largest contributor to the UK's emissions, after transport
Buildings

Taylor Wimpey pushed for weaker Future Homes Standard, Greenpeace investigation reveals

Documents obtained by green group's investigations unit reveals housebuilder told government its plan to slash emissions by at least 75 per cent by 2025 were 'too ambitious'

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 05 July 2021 • 3 min read
Boris Johnson and Angela Merkel back plans for UK-German 'energy highway'
Politics

Boris Johnson and Angela Merkel back plans for UK-German 'energy highway'

700km of cables will unite nations' energy markets for the first time

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 05 July 2021 • 2 min read