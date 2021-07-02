Net Zero Festival: Free passes now available to flagship climate event

BusinessGreen has today released a tranche of free passes to the Net Zero Festival 2021, offering an opportunity for sustainability practitioners and business leaders from around the world to access the latest cutting-edge thinking on how to accelerate the net zero transition and navigate the many challenges and opportunities it offers.

Thanks to the support of the Net Zero Festival's commercial partners - Lead Partners BCG, Schroders, and SNC-Lavalin; Main Stage Partners Bank of America, Derwent London, Drax, Energy Saving Trust, ENGIE; Nature and Fringe Partner GSK; and Content Partner Kingspan - you can now apply for a complimentary pass to the three day virtual Net Zero Festival event, which runs from September 29th. Meanwhile, BusinessGreen members will be able to access an exclusive VIP experience as part of the Festival.

The second annual Net Zero Festival virtual event will bring together some of the world's foremost thinkers and top business leaders to explore what it takes to accelerate and expand the net zero transition, providing invaluable insights and advice on how to develop an effective net zero strategy through a series of workshops, panel discussions, and keynote speeches.

Confirmed speakers include climate scientist Michael E Mann, former Energy and Climate Change Secretary Amber Rudd, Schroders' CEO Peter Harrison, Bank of America President (International) Bernard Mensah, Nomad Foods CEO Stefan Descheemaeker, NatWest CEO Alison Rose, Bertrand Piccard of the Solar Impulse Foundation, and many others.

Chaired by Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Gavin Esler, Lucy Siegle, and James Murray, the three day event will explore how the net zero transition is shaping policy and politics, technology and innovation, nature, finance, culture, supply chains, infrastructure, and every aspect of the global economy.

"The tag line of the Net Zero Festival is 'faster, together' and as such we're delighted that we are able to take this step to ensure the event is accessible and wide-reaching as possible," said BusinessGreen editor James Murray. "Thanks to the support of our commercial partners a tranche of free passes are available and we'd urge anyone with any interest in the net zero transition to join us for what promises to be an invaluable event.

"We've got sessions planned for everyone from businesses just starting to consider how they respond to the net zero transition to those that are already accelerating their decarbonisation efforts. The event will offer everything from thought-provoking debate about the merits and pitfalls of net zero strategies to inspirational insights from top business leaders and practical advice on how to develop an effective decarbonisation plan."

Interested parties can now register for one of the new trance of free passes through the Net Zero Festival website.

You can also now book your place at the in-person component of the Net Zero Festival, the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2021, the shortlist for which will be announced next week.