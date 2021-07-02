Major new report argues enhanced environmental protection would deliver a massive 'win-win' for the global economy
Stronger safeguards for the natural world would deliver a long list of economic and social benefits while preventing a potential $2.7tr hit to the global economy, according to a new report released yesterday...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial