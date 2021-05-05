AdGreen initiative proposes sector levy to finance net zero resources and training

AdGreen, the sustainability initiative for the UK advertising sector, has this morning announced it will launch a voluntary levy for production and advertising companies to help fund resources, tools, and training designed to slash the sector's environmental impact.

The group announced the plans as it published a new sustainability hand book for ad production teams and confirmed it would launch a carbon calculator tool for advertisers this September.

The new AdGreen levy will come into force from June 1st and will be set at 0.25 per cent of the cost of the advertising asset, or £2.50 per £1,000 of relevant spend, according to the update. All collected funds will go towards AdGreen's operational costs and will ensure the group can continue to offer resources and training to the industry free at the point of use, it said.

The scheme has secured the support of a number of industry trade bodies, including the APA, AOP, IPA, and ISPA, it said. Several leading advertising agencies and advertisers, including Adam&eve DDB, Havas UK and Mullen Lowe Group, Publicis Groupe UK, Unilever, and Nestlé, have committed to pay into the fund.

Contributions will be collected by UK-based organisations providing production services directly to the advertiser, known as 'principal production partners', and then passed on to AdGreen on a quarterly basis.

Jo Coombes, AdGreen's project director, commended the advertising industry for its enthusiasm for the initiative since its launch last September.

"It has been fantastic to see the swift response from the advertising industry to AdGreen's call to collaborate with us," she said. "By attending our free training, using the online resources, signing up for our newsletter and events - and now supporting the levy, the industry is showing the commitment that's needed to tackle our environmental impact together."

AdGreen has today published a guide on its website setting out how the levy will work, alongside a new 'Resources Guide' that gives ad production teams advice on how to decarbonise their work.

"By committing to collect the levy payments from participating clients we're playing our part in enabling AdGreen to continue providing their tools, resources and training free at the point of use," said Anthony Falco, chief production officer at adam&eveDDB. "Many of our team have already taken AdGreen's training and we're looking forward to using the carbon calculator and the extra information it will give us when it is launched later this year."

The news comes just days after advertising and communications industry giant WPP announced a new target to achieve net zero emissions right across its value chain by 2030, including through the media outlets it places adverts with.

The advertising sector is under growing pressure to both step up efforts to decarbonise its operations and be more selective about the campaigns it works on. Last month, campaigners called for the sector to stop promoting SUVs and other high-carbon products, accusing the advertising sector of boosting consumer demand for vehicles that are far bigger and more powerful than their typical buyers could ever need in practice.