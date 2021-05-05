ADVERTISEMENT

Circular economy: Ikea kicks off furniture buy back business nationwide

Cecilia Keating
clock 05 May 2021 • 2 min read
Used furniture will be sold in store and on Gumtree | Credit: Ikea
Customers will be able to browse second-hand furniture at dedicated ‘circular hubs’ at Ikea stores and on Gumtree, according to store

Ikea customers can now sell their used flat pack furniture back to the store, after the Swedish furniture giant's 'buy back' scheme launched nationwide today.

The resale scheme, which was due to launch in late November but was delayed by successive Covid-19 lockdowns, allows customers to exchange dressers, tables, chairs, cabinets, and bookshelves they no longer want for a voucher to spend in the store.

Well-used items with several scratches will be eligible for a voucher worth 30 per cent of their original value, while unblemished items can be swapped for 50 per cent of their original value, Ikea said. The furniture will then be resold at affordable prices in dedicated sections of stores it has dubbed 'circular hubs'.

The retailer said it would also promote its used furniture to online consumers through a partnership with e-commerce platform Gumtree.

Peter Jelkeby, country retail manager and chief sustainability officer at IKEA and Ireland, said that Ikea had a "unique opportunity" to make sustainable living more "affordable, attractive and accessible" for customers.

"Through buy back we hope to make circular consumption mainstream; making it easier for customers to acquire, care for and pass on products in circular ways," he said. "As we move towards our goal of becoming fully circular and climate positive by 2030 we will continue to take bold steps ensuring that, by then, all IKEA products will be made from renewable, recyclable and/or recycled materials; and they will be designed to be re-used, refurbished, re-manufactured or recycled, following circular design principles."

The resale scheme is one of a number of initiatives designed to help the company meet its stated goal of becoming a fully circular and climate positive business by 2030.

The retailer has also announced it plans to attach labels to its second-hand items that give customers a snapshot into a product's past at a handful of stores for a two-week period starting this week. The trial will be rolled out nationally if it proves a success in Tottenham, Glasgow, Greenwich, and Warrington, it said.

Greg Lucas, country sustainability manager for Ikea in the UK and Ireland, said the firm was launching the trial so customers could learn about their second-hand furniture's "unique history".

"Our research shows that there's a huge demand to buy quality second hand products," he said. "In fact, three in four would now consider buying pre-loved. For many, this comes down to affordability, but sustainability has a huge role to play in this decision too. Encouragingly, 32 per cent of people say that the reason they purchase second-hand is to extend the lifecycle of that item, with over a third agreeing that they like items with a history."

The new initiative is the latest of a number of moves from retailers designed to appeal to an increasingly sustainability-focused clientele. For example, last month British handbag company Mulberry announced it would buy back every bag it sells.

