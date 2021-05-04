'Supercharging adoption of sustainable solutions': Top brands sign up to 100+ Accelerator green supply chain programme

The Coca-Cola Company, Colgate-Palmolive Company, and Unilever join AB InBev 100+ Accelerator programme to fund and pilot sustainable innovation in supply chains

The Coca-Cola Company, Colgate-Palmolive Company, and Unilever, have teamed up with Budweiser's parent company, Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), to expand an investment programme working with start-ups to fund and pilot sustainable innovation in supply chains.

The InBev 100+ Accelerator was launched in 2018 with the aim of solving a series of supply chain challenges in water stewardship, the circular economy, sustainable agriculture, and climate action.

Since launching, the programme has "accelerated" the development of 36 companies in 16 countries focused on enhancing environmental performance.

AB InBev said the 100+ Accelerator invests in early-stage companies from Seed to Series B stages: offering size and scale to entrepreneurs to help bring their solutions to the global market faster. These start-ups have gone on to raise more than $200m and are scaling globally to achieve the mission of driving sustainable solutions, "to do business the right way, not the easy way", the company added.

Tony Milikin, chief procurement, sustainability, and circular ventures officer at AB InBev, welcomed the expansion of the scheme. "We are absolutely thrilled to have The Coca-Cola Company, Colgate-Palmolive and Unilever join us as founding partners in the 100+ Accelerator," he said. "Together, we are striving to supercharge adoption of sustainable solutions by funding and accelerating fantastic innovations that will change the world by making all of our businesses more sustainable. Sustainable business is smart business, and we are working to solve huge problems that no one company can handle alone. With our combined global reach, we can accelerate progress towards a more sustainable future."

The program aims to secure funding for pilot programmes and offers "hands-on" support to start-ups by assigning expert teams to test out their new technologies in a large global supply chain, as well as providing opportunities for innovators to seek advice from executive management at the world's top brands.

Some of the initiatives have included returnable packaging programmes, the roll out of new cleaning technologies to reduce water and energy use in Colombian brewing operations, projects to provide insurance and traceability for small farms in Africa and South America, and measures to improve waste collection in Brazil.

Brian Smith, president of The Coca-Cola Company, said the new partnership was in line with the drinks giant's wider sustainability goals. "Sustainability is foundational to how we conduct business and shape our strategies," he said. "We are committed to working with partners including innovators to bring more sustainable solutions to market by leveraging our size and scale."

His comments were echoed by Patricia Verduin, chief technology officer at Colgate. "Colgate's purpose is clear - we are reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets, and our planet," she said. "And we know that we can achieve our purpose faster and more effectively with equally committed partners like AB InBev, Coca-Cola and Unilever. By becoming a founding member of the 100+ Accelerator, we are elevating sustainability, expediting the innovation process and ultimately maximising our collective impact."

Meanwhile, Marc Engel, chief supply chain officer of Unilver, argued the 100+ Accelerator would "allow industries to work together to propel sustainable innovation". "Partnerships like these are critical for transforming global supply chains towards a greener future," he added.

Applications for start-ups interested in joining the programme are now open until 31 May at 100accelerator.com, the companies said.