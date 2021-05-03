Scientists tout pea plant discovery as potential breakthrough for sustainable farming

Revelation that plants make ‘smart investment decisions’ when interacting with soil bacteria could ultimately curb use of toxic nitrogen fertilisers, according to researchers

Researchers at the University of Oxford have made a discovery about how plants interact with soil bacteria that they claim could eventually help reduce the use of nitrogen fertilisers in farming.

The research, published today in academic journal PNAS, has demonstrated for the first time that pea plants weigh up different bacterial partners in the soil based on their ability to provide nitrogen, and then provide sugar to the best available strains.

The discovery that plants make "smart investment decisions" could help farmers deliver more sustainable approaches to crop management, according to the researchers.

This is because a better understanding how plants manage their interactions with bacteria could allow farmers to pick plants that are better at choosing effective bacterial partners, they explained. This, in turn, could reduce the need for inorganic nitrogen fertilisers, which pump dangerous levels of nitrogen oxide into the atmosphere, require huge amounts of energy to produce, and run-off into waterways, damaging aquatic ecosystems.

"Understanding how plants manage their interactions with bacteria could help us select plants which are better at choosing effective bacterial partners," said Professor Phil Poole from Oxford's department of plant sciences. "This could reduce the demand for nitrogen fertilisers and the associated problems that they cause."

Scientists have warned that ever-rising emissions of nitrous oxide, a greenhouse gas 300 times more potent than carbon dioxide, are threatening global climate goals. A study published in academic journal Nature last autumn warned that levels of N2O have risen by 20 per cent from pre-industrial levels, with fertilisers used by the agriculture sector responsible for the lion's share of the increase.

To reach their latest conclusion, the scientists tested how plants reacted in various scenarios when introduced to bacterial partners with varying levels of nitrogen production. They found that plants varied how they treated a bacterial strain that was "intermediate" in its ability to produce the chemical, depending on what other strains were available.

While it was already known that some plants stop investing in bacteria which provide no nitrogen at all, by cutting off their sugar supply, the study is the first to show that plants make more subtle investment decisions, the researchers said.

"This research shows that plants must have some mechanism to compare different bacteria and make smart investment decisions," said Laura Clark, one of the study's lead authors. "We were really surprised that plants could do that, rather than simply supplying sugars in proportion to the nitrogen supplied."