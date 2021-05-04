'Critical to the UK's carbon strategy': Conservationists call for national 'blue carbon' strategy

Green groups argue rewilding UK waters must be a central tenet of government’s net zero plans

The UK's seas have a starring role to play in the UK's pathway to net zero emissions, yet marine protection is too often overlooked in discussions about climate goals, conservationists have warned.

A new report published this morning by the Marine Conservation Society and Rewilding Britain argues the protection and restoration of marine and coastal ecosystems must become a critical pillar of the UK's net zero strategy.

Marine ecosystems like seagrass meadows, saltmarshes, and mangroves absorb or 'draw down' carbon from the water and atmosphere - just like plants and trees on land - and as such can help the UK meet its climate goals.

But despite the growing emphasis given to forest protection projects on land, ocean-based solutions, or 'blue carbon solutions', to the climate crisis are frequently ignored, the report argues.

As such, the groups have urged the government to adopt so-called ocean-based solutions "at pace and at scale" by 2030, noting that protecting 'blue carbon' stores are one of the many solutions required to deliver a net zero emission economy.

"Carbon contained in marine and coastal ecosystems must be considered in the same way as our woodlands and peatbogs: [as] critical to the UK's carbon strategy," said Dr Chris Tuckett, director of programmes at the Marine Conservation Society. "Our report outlines how vital blue carbon solutions are to an effective strategy which reaches net zero by 2050.

The report comes just weeks after the government statistics agency pinned the overall value of carbon sequestration services provided by UK waters at £57bn.

The campaigners have also called on the UK government to work with the devolved administrations to develop a "four nation blue carbon strategy" that focuses on scaling up marine rewilding and embedding 'blue carbon' protection into climate mitigation and environmental management policies.

The policy document should also establish how the governments intend to work with the private sector to develop and support sustainable and innovative low-carbon commercial fisheries and aquaculture, they said.

Rewilding Britain chief executive Rebecca Wrigley called on the government to rewild and protect "at least 30 per cent" of Britain's seas by the end of the decade. "Allowing a rich rainbow of underwater habitats and their sea life to recover offers huge opportunities for tackling the nature and climate crises, and for benefiting people's livelihoods," she said.

"From Dornoch Firth to Lyme Bay, inspiring projects are leading the way by restoring critically important seagrass meadows, kelp forests and oyster beds," she added. "Combined with the exclusion of bottom towed trawling and dredging, such initiatives offer hope and a blueprint for bringing our precious seas back to health."

Rewilding key marine and coastal ecosystems around the world could deliver five per cent of the emissions savings needed to meet global climate goals, at 1.83 billion tonnes annually, according to the conservationists.

In response to the report, a spokesperson from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said that 38 per cent of UK waters were Marine Protected Areas. "We recognise the important role blue carbon habitats play in supporting adaptation and resilience to climate change," they added. "This is why we are leading calls for a new global target to protect at least 30 per cent of the ocean by 2030 and examining stronger protections for our ‘Blue Belt' of Marine Protected Areas."

