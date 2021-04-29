A new American classic? Meatless Farm and Nathan's Famous team up to debut plant-based hot dogs

Clean tech export success stories take many forms, and today's takes the shape of a plant-based hot dog. British plant-based meat specialist Meatless Farm has today announced that it has teamed up with America's most iconic hot dog company, Nathan's Famous, to launch its first plant-based hot dog.

The new transatlantic partnership will see Nathan's Famous combine its over 100-year-old secret spice recipe with cutting edge plant-based ingredients including pea protein, natural hardwood smoke, and colour from vegetable juices.

The companies said the end result, which has taken over a year to develop, is a hot dog that is "packed with a juicy texture and meaty flavor… rich in protein, low in saturated fat and sodium, whilst also being gluten and soya-free".

In a bid to drive demand for the new plant-based offering, Nathan's Famous - which sold over 700 million hot dogs last year - is to offer free plant-based hot dogs with every purchase of a regular menu item during the first week of launch.

Morten Toft Bech, Founder of Meatless Farm, hailed the partnership as a major milestone for both the company and the wider plant-based meat sector. "We're working with the most iconic hot dog company in the US, turning this American favourite into a Meatless favourite," he said. "Increasingly, more people are aware of the impact intensively farmed meat has on the planet and are now looking for fresh, good quality food that tastes amazing and not only helps protect our health, but the environment too.

"This exciting partnership with Nathan's Famous provides the opportunity to inspire a new generation of carbon conscious consumers to eat more meat-less. More people making smaller changes will have a greater impact than a few making drastic ones."

His comments were echoed by James Walker, senior vice president for restaurants at Nathan's Famous, who said the company was "excited to launch our first ever plant-based hot dog, a product created not just for our flexitarian, vegetarian, vegan customers, but all who enjoy a healthier diet".

"We've spent a great deal of time perfecting this hot dog and making sure that those who know and love Nathan's one-of-a-kind flavour, as well as those that might not have tried a Nathan's hot dog due to diet, can now enjoy an option that fits their lifestyle," he said. "We are looking forward to growing a new customer base with this partnership with Meatless Farm and know their high-quality ingredients are the way to deliver what our customers have come to expect of the original Nathan's Famous hot dog."

The partnership is the latest in a string of high profile deals for Meatless Farm, which recently turned Pret A Manger's Swedish Meatball Wrap plant-based in the UK, making it the first new menu item to make Pret's coveted top five best selling items during launch week.

It is also part of a global trend as restaurant and fast food chains around the world work to expand their offering of meat-free dishes in response to growing demand from environmentally-conscious customers.

McDonalds last year ramped up plans for a new plant-based burger, while earlier this month Burger King UK announced it would focus on "meat reduction" as part of its efforts to meet new emissions targets for the company.