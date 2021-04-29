Global Farm Metric: New approach launched for measuring farms' sustainability performance

Sustainable Food Trust leads new coalition looking to establish a standardised approach for assessing the sustainability credentials of different farms

An internationally recognised framework for measuring the sustainability of farms - the Global Farm Metric - has been launched today by a coalition of leading UK retailers, farming organisations, investors, banks, and NGOs.

The coalition is urging for a radical rethink of how businesses measure the environmental performance of farms and food ahead of the COP26 Climate Summit this November, with the new framework seeking to provide farms across the globe with a way to measure their sustainability credentials and empower farmers to play their part in driving the transition to a more sustainable global food system.

Patrick Holden CEO of the Sustainable Food Trust, HRH Prince of Wales, NFU President Minette Batters, Morrisons CEO David Potts, and others, are set to launch the initiative later today with at a virtual TEDx event titled Farming and Climate Change: Measuring Success. Other coalition supporters include Defra, Natwest, WWF, McDonalds, the Soil Association, and Sainsbury's.

HRH The Prince of Wales, who is patron of the Sustainable Food Trust, is set to deliver a video message to the event during which he will argue the metric has a vital role to play in driving sustainable practices across the farming sector. "The development of a common global language for measuring farm sustainability, as we already have for accounting protocols, will be absolutely crucial if we are to mark our progress beyond COP26 in the countdown towards net zero, or as close to this as we can get in relation to our food production systems," he will say.

"That is why my Sustainable Markets Initiative has set up expert and practitioner-led Roundtable discussion and, specifically, a Task Force on Land Use, Agriculture and Food which will be adopting this framework as a means of benchmarking agricultural sustainability and, crucially, accounting properly for the real, and often hidden, environmental costs of industrialised agriculture through the "polluter pays" principle."

Advocates claim the metric is long-overdue in a sector that lacks a standardised template for measuring sustainability. The hope is the new standardised approach will help enable governments to measure and incentivise environmentally-friendly food production, support farmers to transition to more sustainable practices, and equip the financial community with the ability to make climate-friendly investment decisions.

Moreover, new post-Brexit agricultural policies have placed heightened importance on farmers' ability to measure environmental gains. EU subsidies that once rewarded farmers for amount of land owned are to be replaced by payments linked to 'public goods' delivered by farmers, such as the quality of soil, water, and biodiversity.

Minette Batters, president of the National Farmers Union, is also set to speak at the event and will argue that "farmers can be part of the solution to climate change, but for this to happen it is really important that we own the evidence base for what we are doing on-farm, to look at where there are things we can change and adapt and also where we can lead globally".