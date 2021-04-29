Energy giants step up calls for green heating policy overhaul, but can the government be convinced?
Four of the UK's largest energy suppliers warn that without significant reforms the UK will struggle to tackle emissions from the nation's heating systems
A group of leading UK energy suppliers is today calling for urgent policy reforms to accelerate the transition towards low carbon heating systems in households, ahead of the publication of the government's...
Race to Zero strengthens and clarifies minimum net zero criteria for members
Following recent criticism of net zero targets, the UN-backed campaign tightens its standards and notes that 'the concept of net zero is complex and the science and best practices are developing fast'
Vertical farmer LettUsGrow sets sights on commercial greenhouse market with new Harper Adams partnership
EXCLUSIVE: New research project to explore how vertical farming approaches could be applied to the greenhouse sector to boost yields and curb environmental impacts
IEA: Global sales of electric cars surged 41 per cent during pandemic year
Electric vehicles will corner seven per cent of total vehicle market by 2030 as climate regulation abounds and automakers expand their electric ranges, according to IEA