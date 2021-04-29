How Colleges have a key role to play in upskilling people for the green jobs of the future
Green jobs are essential to the low carbon transition and colleges have a key role to play in upskilling the workforce, says NIBE Energy System's Phil Hurley
Meeting the UK's legislated net zero target by 2050 requires green jobs, and lots of them; however, we must first provide workers with the low carbon skills they need to fulfil them. Eventually all jobs...
Back to Top
More news
Global Farm Metric: New approach launched for measuring farms' sustainability performance
Sustainable Food Trust leads new coalition looking to establish a standardised approach for assessing the sustainability credentials of different farms
How Colleges have a key role to play in upskilling people for the green jobs of the future
Green jobs are essential to the low carbon transition and colleges have a key role to play in upskilling the workforce, says NIBE Energy System's Phil Hurley