Octopus Renewables snaps up 85MW of biomass power capacity

Firm announces acquisition of two major biomass plants in deal backed by pension fund investors

Octopus Renewables, the specialist green energy investor arm of Octopus Group, has announced the acquisition of two UK biomass power plants in a joint venture with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and Burmeister & Wain Scandinavian Contractor.

In one of the largest deals of its kind, Octopus will take over the management of facilities in North Lincolnshire and East Anglia with a combined capacity of 85.7MW - adding to the five biomass plants it currently heads in the UK. Both plants are fuelled by a mixture of locally sourced biomass feedstocks, the company said.

The acquisition enhances a global renewables portfolio worth over £3bn, which has seen Octopus Renewables establish itself as one of the leading investors in solar power in Europe, as well as a significant player in onshore wind and biomass.

"We're delighted to grow our portfolio of biomass power with these two plants - marking one of the largest deals of its kind in the UK," said Peter Dias, investment director at Octopus Renewables. "As one of the UK's leading specialist investors in energy generation, we view biomass as playing a crucial role in diversifying the UK's energy mix and supporting the UK farming industry through the sourcing of feedstock fuels."

Financial details for the deals were not disclosed. However, Octopus Renewables confirmed the plants have been acquired with investment provided by funds managed by Octopus, one of which includes a recently announced fund cornerstoned by UK workplace pension provider Nest.

"We're delighted to have our account with Octopus Renewables up and running, investing our members' money into something that should provide steady returns for years to come," said Stephen O'Neill, head of private markets at Nest. "Biomass is an exciting technology and energy crops, such as miscanthus, could play a significant role in the UK hitting its carbon emission targets. We want to continue investing in the energy of the future and looking ahead for what opportunities will be presented in the drive to the low-carbon economy."

Biomass power remains highly controversial with some environmental campaigners alleging that the sector struggles to deliver promised emissions savings and can inadvertently fuel deforestation.

However, leading biomass power operators maintain that they source feedstocks from sustainable sources and that biomass power could play a key role in delivering negative emissions in conjunction with carbon capture and storage technologies.

In related news, leading biomass feedstock supplier Enviva this week released a string of announcements designed to fortify the company's environmental credentials and commitment to responsible and sustainable wood sourcing. New goals and initiatives centred on sustainable forestry standards, verification and transparency, and conservation leadership, aim to bolster the firm's existing responsible sourcing policy.

Enviva entered a five-year partnership with The Longleaf Alliance last year to protect and restore longleaf pine forests in the US Southeast, one of the most biodiverse ecosystems in North America.