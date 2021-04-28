'Embed a sustainability mindset': Chanel and CISL partner for green skills push

Chanel, the luxury French fashion house, has announced a new partnership with the University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL) designed to help champion sustainability solutions and leadership across the global business.

The new multi-dimensional partnership aims to combine tailored sustainability education programmes, innovative projects, and scholarships designed to enhance inclusivity and diversity at the fashion giant.

Chanel said the alliance will seek to accelerate sustainable innovation across its products and processes and address wider environmental challenges, including how to avoid carbon emissions and address biodiversity loss. Drawing on expertise from across the university, including the Institute of Manufacturing, the Cambridge Judge Business School, and its climate change initiative, Cambridge Zero, the three-year partnership aims to drive the adoption of practical sustainability solutions by the fashion giant.

"Sustainability is one of the critical challenges facing our society today and a key strategic priority for Chanel," said Andrea d'Avack, chief sustainability officer at Chanel. "We are delighted to partner with one of the world's most prestigious universities and academic institutes. This new partnership reflects key pillars of our business and transformation: from research and insights that deepen our understanding to finding tangible solutions that positively impact our supply chain and wider communities. This is underpinned by educational initiatives that will help to embed a sustainability mindset to accelerate change."

As part of the partnership CISL will provide a curated education and sustainability leadership programme for core Chanel teams and management that will raise awareness and deepen knowledge on environmental topics ranging from biodiversity to the responsible use of materials and resources.

In addition, the coalition will launch a series of innovation "sprints" which will frame key questions and harness insights and expertise from across Cambridge University to boost sustainable innovation in Chanel's products and processes, and wider business operations.

Chanel has also pledged to sponsor individuals from under-represented and disadvantaged backgrounds to join CISL's Masters in Sustainability Leadership programme, as well as working with students across the university to help them apply smart, creative ideas to real-world problems so as to create "tomorrow's leaders".

Clare Shine, director and chief executive officer at CISL, welcomed the wide-ranging new partnership. "For over 800 years, the University of Cambridge has been at the forefront of driving change," she said. "CISL has an unrivalled track record of building leadership capability, advancing knowledge and delivering real-world solutions. This is a really important partnership with Chanel that can generate long-term benefits at global scale. Many of the solutions required for truly sustainable economies and societies do not yet exist, and are not commercially viable or are not yet fully scalable. We believe that this bold research-backed initiative will help Chanel in its ongoing efforts to shape the future of luxury, inform leadership and best practice, and inspire responsible businesses around the world."