Climate Leaders Summit: A day of diplomatic theatre, distracting jokes, and historic turning points
Ed King argues that when the history of the fifth industrial revolution is penned, this year will mark a turning point.
Summits are theatre, and yesterday in Washington DC, the world was the stage. It's easy - as Quentin Letts does in The Times today - to dismiss moments like the Biden climate summit as hours of waffle....
Back to Top
More news
Global Briefing: Artist Olafur Eliasson debuts global solar power campaign
Promoting solar power, calls for a global shipping carbon tax, and soaring German EV demand feature in this week's Global Briefing
UK Green Building Council calls for stamp duty reforms to catalyse green home retrofit market
UKGBC sets outs proposals for a 'green' stamp duty incentive as government data reveals record interest for Green Homes Grant in its final month
Why indoor farming funding is heating up
Investment is flowing into the indoor farming and regenerative agricultural sector as businesses seek to bolster yields and curb emissions