Ofgem's half hour: Watchdog confirms plan for half-hourly settlement across retail electricity market

Industry groups welcome move that promises to unlock a new era for clean technologies and flexible grids

Ofgem has this week given the green light to plans to roll out market-wide half-hourly settlement across the retail electricity market as standard, in a move that is expected to unlock significant investment and innovation across the fast-expanding flexible grid sector.

A growing number of energy companies are offering so-called time of use tariffs, which see prices change during the day to reflect peaks and troughs in capacity. However, the development of flexible grid services has to date been hampered by the fact many domestic and small non-domestic electricity customers have not had meters that can provide consumption data on a half-hourly basis.

However, with smart meters enabling such data to be collected Ofgem said extending half hourly settlement across the whole retail electricity market would help reduce the cost of decarbonisation and unlock a wave of new clean technologies.

"This decision marks a major milestone in the transition to the smart, flexible energy system essential to Britain achieving its net zero climate goals at the lowest cost to consumers," said Anna Rossington, interim director for retail at Ofgem in a blog post announcing the move. "Market-wide half-hourly settlement is a vital enabler of flexibility... It will send accurate signals to suppliers about their customers' electricity use and the cost of serving those customers throughout each day.

"This will place incentives on suppliers to offer new tariffs and products that encourage more flexible use of energy and help consumers to lower their bills, for example time of use tariffs, automation, vehicle to grid solutions and battery storage."

Ofgem said the move would build on changes already made requiring half-hourly settlement for medium to large non-domestic consumers, and elective half-hourly settlement for domestic and smaller non-domestic consumers.

The watchdog has calculated that the move will save consumers an estimated £1.6bn to £4.5bn by 2045, while making it easier for the energy industry to meet its emissions goals.

Implementation of the new system is now expected to take place over a period of four and a half years with a view to it being completed by October 2025. Industry body Elexon will manage the programme and will be accountable to Ofgem.

"This transition period will allow extensive testing to take place, so any issues can be resolved before the new system goes live," Rossington said. "These reforms are complex, but we know there's a huge appetite across the sector to make these vital changes a success."

The news was welcomed by Chris Hewett, chief executive of trade body Solar Energy UK who predicted that it would provide a major boost to the solar and energy storage sectors.

"One might question the overly cautious length of time set aside for testing in the midst of a climate emergency, but otherwise it is fantastic to see Ofgem is moving the dial on the matter of half-hourly settlement," he said. "The decision will undoubtedly enhance innovation in the market, and the role of solar and battery storage in supporting the grid."

In related news, the UK and US governments today announced the formation of a new Global Power System Transformation (G-PST) Consortium designed to bring together businesses and governments that are working to accelerate the development of net zero emission power systems.

"While each country will take a different path to 100 per cent clean energy, we'll all face similar obstacles along the way - which means there's great value in collaboration," said Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. "The Global Power System Transformation Consortium gives leading power system operators a broad range of support - from world-class research institutes to government agencies and private companies - in solving these common challenges, clearing the way for us to collectively cut emissions by 50 per cent over 2020 levels in the next 10 years. At the same time, American grid operators will be able to use these solutions to speed our transition at home and unlock millions of new jobs in the US."

Her comments were echoed by UK Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, who argued that "tackling climate change requires international cooperation and if we want to successfully achieve cost-efficient, green energy networks that work for everyone, we need to work together".

The G-PST Consortium is led by CEOs of five of the world's leading system operators: Australia Energy Market Operator (AEMO), National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) UK, California Independent System Operator (CAISO), Ireland's system operator EirGrid, and Denmark's system operator Energinet.

"This is a real opportunity to lead the world in decarbonizing power systems, at a time when the transition to clean energy has never been more important," said Fintan Slye, executive director of National Grid ESO. "Our consortium has an ambitious research agenda, and we're seeing that work in action as we continue to overcome technical challenges to harness more and more renewable power on our respective electricity systems."