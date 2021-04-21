'Action speaks louder than words': MPs call on government to replace Green Homes Grant scheme

Environmental Audit Committee writes to government slamming decision to axe grant scheme and urging Ministers to deliver replacement

The Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) of MPs has offered an excoriating assessment of the government's controversial handling of the axed Green Homes Grant, warning the closure of the scheme with minimal notice could undermine progress on retrofitting homes in the owner occupied and private rented sectors.

In a sharply worded letter to Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, the Committee this week expressed its disappointment at the way in which its recent recommendations to reform the scheme were ignored and called for an explanation as to how MPs proposals were considered as part of the decision to scrap the scheme.

In addition, the response from Committee Chair Philip Dunne to a letter from Kwarteng that confirmed the government's decision to cease accepting new applications for the Green Homes Grant scheme takes issue with the timing of the government's announcement, which came a week after the publication of the EAC's report calling for the grant scheme to be reformed and extended.

The EAC report had explicitly advised that the scheme should "not to be scrapped or quietly wound down" - a recommendation that was unceremoniously rejected by the government.

"In your letter you state that the government had decided to cease accepting new applications to the voucher scheme at 5pm on 31st March: this announcement was made on the afternoon of Saturday 27th March, on a recess weekend, fewer than 96 hours before the closure deadline, and just four days after the Minister of State for Business, Energy and Clean Growth had been questioned on the future of the scheme at the Despatch Box and had given no indication that early closure of the scheme to new applications was likely," Dunne wrote.

He also rejected the government's repeated argument that the scheme had been hampered by weak demand as a result of from the covid crisis.

"In your letter, you referred to the delivery challenges for the scheme, which you claim "have been exacerbated by the understandable impact of the Covid pandemic"," Dunne wrote. "In the evidence it took, including a survey to which over 500 householders responded, the Committee found no evidence that Covid restrictions had had an impact on demand for, or delivery of, the programme. The voucher scheme was intended in part as a stimulus to promote recovery from the economic downturn in the sector during the pandemic: it is highly regrettable that the issues with scheme delivery have in many cases negated its potential economic benefits."

As such, the EAC is now calling on the government to come forward with plans to replace the Green Homes Grant scheme as soon as possible, noting that while the recent increase in funding for the Local Authority Delivery element of the Green Homes Grant and the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund is welcome more action is needed to tackle emissions from housing.

"We have been clear all along: the Green Homes Grant was a good initiative but was poorly implemented," Dunne said. "This government has shown its willingness to be an environmental world leader, but I fear its green credentials risk being undermined by poor policy decisions. Actions speak louder than words, and simply abandoning a critically important decarbonisation scheme when cracks appeared sets a poor example in the year we aim to show climate leadership."

He added that it was vital that new measures are introduced to tackle emissions from domestic buildings. "Cutting emissions starts at home," he said. "The homes we live in contribute a huge amount of the UK's greenhouse gas emissions, so undertaking effective retrofits and stemming those emissions is key to reaching net zero by 2050. Businesses need to get behind low-carbon housing and have the confidence to upskill employees. Householders need to get behind low-carbon housing and understand how energy efficiency can be enhanced and heating costs cut. Above all, the Government must get behind low-carbon housing and comprehend the complexity of decarbonising our housing stock, committing to initiatives essential to make net zero Britain a reality."

Responding to the letter, the government reiterated that nearly 50,000 vouchers have now been issued under the Green Homes Grant scheme and all applications received before the deadline will now be processed.

It also stressed that the imminent Heat and Buildings Strategy will set out a framework and approach for further decarbonisation that sets the housing sector on a pathway to net zero emissions.

"All Green Homes Grant voucher applications received will be processed, meaning installations will continue over the coming months, supporting jobs and delivering much needed upgrades to households," said a BEIS spokesperson. "The Local Authority Delivery part of the Green Homes Grant scheme has started installing green upgrades to the homes of over 50,000 low-income households.

"In addition, we've committed an additional £300m extra through local authorities for green home upgrades, brings the total spending on energy efficiency measures to £1.3bn in the upcoming financial year."