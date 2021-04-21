Carbon accounting: Why corporates are increasingly turning to internal carbon pricing
Fresh findings from CDP reveal nearly half the world's largest businesses have internal carbon fees, but warn prices fall short of preparing companies for ever-tightening emissions regulations
Internal carbon pricing at companies has been on the ascent for some time now, with major multinationals such as Microsoft, Orsted, Danone, and Mahindra Group touting the tool as a critical element in...
More news
Ofgem's half hour: Watchdog confirms plan for half-hourly settlement across retail electricity market
Industry groups welcome move that promises to unlock a new era for clean technologies and flexible grids
'Action speaks louder than words': MPs call on government to replace Green Homes Grant scheme
Environmental Audit Committee writes to government slamming decision to axe grant scheme and urging Ministers to deliver replacement
Google edges closer to carbon-free power at five data centres worldwide
Tech giant also announces flurry of climate-focused video content across YouTube this year in run up to COP26, featuring Sir David Attenborough and Bill Gates