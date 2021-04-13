Kingspan targets net zero carbon manufacturing by 2030

Building materials giant launches inaugural 'Planet Passionate' sustainability report and unveils fresh decarbonisation targets

Kingspan has announced it has extended its net zero emissions target to cover its manufacturing activities, as it this week unveiled a fresh set of science-based emissions targets for both its operations and supply chain.

The global building materials giant yesterday published its inaugural 'Planet Passionate' sustainability report, reviewing the first year of progress from its 10-year climate strategy which was launched in December 2019.

It confirmed that in the first year of its strategy, Kingspan met the goal it set in 2011 to achieve Net Zero emission energy by 2020, meaning its primary focus is now on delivering the absolute decarbonisation of both its own operations and its supply chain, or Scope 3 emissions.

The company said that in 2020 it reduced emissions from its operations by 5.2 per cent, marking a first step towards a new target of achieving net zero carbon manufacturing by 2030. It also confirmed it has committed to reducing the carbon intensity of its primary raw materials by 50 per cent by 2030.

Meeting the new targets will require the transformation of Kingspan's processes across its existing 166 manufacturing sites, a programme that is set to be supported by a record-breaking €750m Green Private Placement last September, as well as a further €50m Green Loan to fund specific Planet Passionate initiatives.

"Our Planet Passionate targets demand radical thinking and action," said Gene Murtagh, CEO of Kingspan. "Our aim is to get as close to zero emissions in our manufacturing as technically possible by transforming our processes. Industry has a vital role to play in addressing the threat of climate change, and we are proud to have achieved a 5.2 per cent reduction in our carbon emissions in the first year of this plan. Our target of halving the carbon intensity of primary raw materials used in our supply chain will also lower the embodied carbon in our products, and consequently the whole life carbon of buildings."

His comments were echoed by Bianca Wong, global head of sustainability at Kingspan, who said the company's decarbonisation efforts were building on a successful track record established over the past decade.

"In 2011 Kingspan Group set an incredibly ambitious target for our global operations to achieve Net Zero Energy by 2020, and we have delivered this as a first major milestone in our Planet Passionate plan," she said. "This programme helped build essential knowledge, structures and commitment within the business, which are all critical to achieving the next phase of our decarbonisation journey by 2030."