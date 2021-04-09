Global Briefing: Triptych of alarming reports offer stark update on scale of climate and biodiversity crisis
Stark warnings issued over record greenhouse gas emissions and escalating biodiversity threats A triptych of sobering new reports have this week highlighted the scale of the climate and biodiversity...
One trillion dollars: Green finance wave builds as investors look to bolster net zero pledges
Bank of America, BlackRock, and Amundi deliver latest landmark green finance moves, as reports suggest leading banks are poised to beef up their decarbonisation strategies
Stena Bulk targets net zero shipping fleet and cargo by 2050
Swedish tanker shipping giant sets out roadmap to decarbonise its fleet, as it steps up focus on zero emissions technologies and carbon neutral fuels
Morrisons to axe plastic bags from stores nationwide
Supermarket announces it will gradually phase out 'bags for life' from all its stores over the coming year