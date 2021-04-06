'Greenest ever': Britain's power grid CO2 falls to record low on Easter Monday

Low demand for power sees carbon intensity on grid plummet to lowest ever level, National Grid ESO confirms

Britain's power grid was the greenest it has ever been at around lunchtime on Easter Monday, with the carbon intensity of electricity dropping to just 39 grams of CO2, the lowest it level in history, National Grid ESO confirmed today.

Sunny spells and blustery conditions, coupled with low demand for power driven by the bank holiday, led to renewable sources of power such as wind and solar denominating the energy mix over the holiday weekend, thereby helping to drive down CO2 intensity of the grid, data shows.

At 1pm on Easter Monday power generated from onshore and offshore wind made up 39 per cent of Britain's electricity mix, while solar made up 21 per cent and nuclear delivered 16 per cent, altogether meaning low carbon sources made up almost 80 per cent of Britain's total power, according to National Grid ESO.

At that same time, therefore, carbon intensity dropped to a record low of 39g per kilowatt hour of electricity generated, smashing the previous record set on 24 May last year during the first coronavirus lockdown of 46gCO2/kWh, the grid operator said.

"This latest record is another example of how the grid continues to transform at an astonishing rate as we move away from fossil fuel generation and harness the growth of renewable power sources," said Fintan Slye, National Grid Electricity System Operator's director. "It's an exciting time, and the progress we're seeing with these records underlines the significant strides we're taking towards our ambition of being able to operate the system carbon free by 2025."

It comes as coal power continues to rapidly decline in the UK due to market pressures and policy measures aimed at decarbonising Britain's power supply, while renewable power records have continued to tumble.

The previous grid CO2 intensity record in spring 2020 occurred during a period which saw Britain achieve its longest run without coal power generation since the Industrial Revolution, stretching to almost 69 days between 10 April and 16 June.

In total, Britain's grid went coal-free for over 5,000 hours in 2020, compared to almost 3,700 hours in 2019, 1,850 in 2019, and 624 in 2017, National Grid ESO said. Coal generated just 1.6 per cent of the electricity mix in 2020, compared to almost a 25 per cent only five years ago.

Meanwhile, 13 February 2021 saw the highest ever level of wind generation recorded in Britain at 17.5GW, with solar power delivering its highest level of 9.7GW in May last year.

"With COP26 later this year records like this couldn't come at a better time, showing that progress towards greener grids is possible," added Slye. "We look forward to sharing our learnings at COP26 and continuing to help system operators across the world exploit the potential of renewable power."