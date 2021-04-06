Unilever and Lubrizol green R&D projects snap up share of £75m UK funding

Winners of £75m public-private funding round for innovative technologies announced as government faces flak for 'effective cut' to UK's research budget post-Brexit

Projects exploring how shampoo, soap and other household goods can be manufactured more sustainably are among nine major business-led research schemes to have snapped up a portion of £75m public-private funding announced over the Easter weekend.

The UK government has backed nine research projects through the latest round of its Prosperity Partnerships funding, which is supported by industry, universities, and UK Research and Innovation's (UKRI's) Energy and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC), Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng announced on Friday.

"As we build back better through innovation, we are putting the funding and structures in place so those at the top of their field - in business, research and academia - can develop world class products and technologies that could change all our lives for the better," Kwarteng said. "The partnerships we are throwing our weight behind today all have innovation at their core."

Among projects securing backing on Friday, consumer goods giant Unilever is working with the universities of Liverpool and Oxford to explore how products such as shampoo and laundry detergent can be produced from materials made from waste using carbon capture, the government said.

Richard Slater, chief R&D officer at Unilever, welcomed the funding, emphasising the UK's 2050 net zero ambition would require a transformation of the global chemical supply chain. "This partnership is an important milestone towards this, driving forward important research on new renewable and biodegradable materials for everyday products, such as laundry detergents," he said.

Specialist chemicals company Lubrizol has also secured backing, alongside researchers from the universities of Nottingham and Warwick, for a project aimed at developing 'smart molecule design' and energy resilient processes for the chemicals industry, work that could ultimately reduce the carbon footprints of soaps, athletic wear, medicine and cars, according to the government.

Elsewhere, French energy giant EDF has won funding to work with the University of Bristol, the University of Manchester, Imperial College London, and the Science and Technology Facilities Council develop digital twinning technology they aim to use to assess and manage maintenance of nuclear power plants and other energy generators. And energy giant Shell, research facility Diamond Light Source and Imperial College London have snapped up funding for research geared at boosting the efficiency, stability and longevity of technologies across the net zero energy cycle by "controlling the complex interfaces - the area where two substances meet - on which these technologies rely", the government said.

Kwarteng said the coronavirus pandemic had demonstrated that collaboration between industry and science was "vital" to driving progress. "By bringing together business and research expertise in regions across the UK, we will help to drive local economic growth and create highly skilled jobs, all while cementing the UK's status as a science superpower," he said.

It comes just days after the government announced a £250m increase in funding for scientists and researchers over the coming year, bringing overall funding to £14.9bn, a move it said underscored its ambition to establish the UK as a "scientific superpower".

However, while the government claimed UK spending on scientific innovation was now at its highest in four decades, some business and industry chiefs slammed the budget allocation, arguing overall governement funding for research was now lower than in previous years because £1bn of UKRI's budget must now go towards UK's new 'associate' membership of the EU's Horizon research programme.

The National Centre for Universities and Business, a membership organisation that promotes university-business collaboration across the UK, warned last week of a "clear and stark gap" between Ministers' ambition to establish the UK as a science power and an "effective cut" of more than £1bn to the UK's R&D budget.

"The announcement of a £250m uplift in research funding sounds positive on the surface, however it masks a worrying reality," NCUB chief executive Dr Joe Marshall said. "The new cost of more than £1bn each year for association to the EU's Horizon research programme will now be taken from the research budget. This results in a real term cut in research funding. If the government is serious about being a science superpower, it needs to invest more, not less in research."

Marshall said the cost of Horizon association would result in "unavoidable cuts" to other areas of core scientific research. "Already the sector is contending with hugely concerning cuts - the reduction in funds available for Official Development Assistance has left a gaping £120m hole," he said. "Now more than ever, we need sustained investment in science."