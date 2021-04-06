Report: Record US and EU coal plant retirements offset by China coal boom in 2020

Just under 38GW of coal plants were retired in 2020, largely in the US and EU, but just over 38GW of new coal plants were commissioned in China, Global Energy Monitor calculates

Global coal power capacity development saw its first increase in five years in 2020 driven largely by a steep increase in China, despite record coal plant retirements across the USA and EU, fresh analysis today from Global Energy Monitor (GEM) shows.

A record-equalling 37.8GW of coal plants closed in 2020, led by the US with 11.3GW-worth of retirements and EU with 10.1GW, according to the NGO's seventh annual survey of the global coal capacity pipeline. It finds that US President Trump's promised coal boom was a bust, as US coal plant retirement during his four-year term rose to 52.4GW, exceeding the 48.9GW of retirement that occurred during President Obama's second term.

"In 2020, we saw country after country make announcements to cut the amount of coal power in their future energy plans," said Christine Shearer, GEM's coal program director. "We are very likely seeing the last coal plants in planning throughout most of the world."

China, however, continued to expand its coal capacity, commissioning 38.4GW in 2020, 76 per cent of the global total of 50.3GW. In total, China accounted for 85 per cent of the 87.4GW of proposed new coal plants in 2020. That continued growth occurred despite President Xi Jinping's pledge to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2060, announced in September 2020.

"Dozens of new coal power projects, equal to the total coal power capacity of Germany and Poland combined, were announced last year in China," said Lauri Myllyvirta, lead analyst from the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, which contributed to the research. "These projects are a key test of the country's pledge to peak emissions before 2030 and reach carbon neutrality before 2060. Cancelling them would put the country on track to the low-carbon development the leadership says it wants to pursue."

Outside China, just 11.9GW was commissioned, meaning that - taking into account closures - the global coal fleet excluding China declined by 17.2GW - the third consecutive year that coal power capacity outside China shrank.

Coal development continues to collapse elsewhere in Asia, the report suggests, with Bangladesh, the Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia announcing plans to cut up to 62GW of planned coal power. GEM researchers estimate that these closures would leave 25.2GW of coal power capacity remaining in pre-construction phase in the four countries - a massive 80 per cent reduction from the 125.5GW that was planned there just five years ago, in 2015.

Globally, commissioning of new plants fell to 50.3GW in 2020, a 34 per cent decline from 2019, as projects in development struggled to obtain financing and many projects were delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the report. In India, coal power capacity rose by just 0.7GW, with 2GW commissioned and 1.3GW retired. New construction starts fell five per cent from 28.3GW in 2019 to 27GW in 2020, although if China is excluded this figure rises to 74 per cent, from 21.1GW in 2019 to just 5.5GW in 2020, the analysis shows.

The report follows separate analysis of 2020 global coal-fired power generation from NGO Ember last week, which logged a record decline of four per cent. It found the decline in coal generation was mirrored by record levels of wind and solar generation last year, which together grew by 15 per cent through 2020 - an increase of 314TWh, more than the UK's entire annual electricity production.

However, Ember also warned that the plunge in coal-fired generation was only possible because the pandemic paused the world's rising demand for electricity. Since 2015, increasing electricity demand has outpaced growth in clean electricity output and driven a net increase in fossil fuel generation and related emissions, the researchers flagged - although this gulf has been bridged by gas, not coal. Gas-fired electricity has risen by 11 per cent - or 562TWh - since the Paris Agreement was signed in 2015, it noted, while coal generation has fallen by 0.8 per cent.

Since 2015, increasing electricity demand has outpaced growth in clean electricity output and driven a net increase in fossil fuel generation and related emissions, they warned - a trend that may regain traction as the global economy re-opens in the wake of the pandemic.