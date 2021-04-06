Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google urged to ramp-up pro-climate action lobbying

New campaign led by Climate Voice urges big four tech firms to commit to spending a fifth of their lobbying budget on efforts to push for bold climate policy action

America's big four tech giants are being urged to commit at least a fifth of their lobbying budgets towards pushing for "bold, just, and equitable" climate policy, as part of a major new campaign spearheaded by US-based business advocacy group Climate Voice.

Launched last week, the '1in5 for 1.5' campaign is calling on employees of Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google/Alphabet - as well as the general public - to sign a petition urging the tech firms to commit one in five of their lobbying dollars in 2021 to support climate policy action in line with limiting global average temperature rise to 1.5C.

The campaign's website argues tech companies "are virtually silent on climate policy", citing figures showing climate issues account for just six per cent of less of the industry's lobbying activities, while fossil fuel companies outspend pro-climate interests by 10 to one.

Climate Voice said it was therefore seeking to encourage staff of major tech firms to push their employers to boost their pro-climate action lobbying efforts in a bid to help push-back against anti-climate action and fossil fuel interests.

Amazon, Facebook, Google, and Apple have all embarked on major climate strategies in recent years, investing significant sums in renewable energy projects worldwide to power their vast businesses, and setting net zero emissions targets, or claiming 'carbon neutral' certification for their operations.

But Climate Voice founder Bill Weihl, a former Facebook and Google sustainability specialist who set up the non-profit to encourage businesses to go "all in" on climate action, said large tech companies should also be using their influence and vast resources to support pro-climate action lobbying.

"Their market cap is enormous," he explained in an interview with Fast Company. "They have been thriving over the last year in the face of the pandemic. They're hiring like crazy. And they depend on a young, educated workforce that cares really deeply about this issue. From the point of view of who has influence, they have a lot politically."

Weihl said leading tech companies "really need to lobby like they mean it" in support of bold climate policy action.

"It's one thing to sign a statement of support for a piece of legislation, or even go to somebody's office and say 'we're in favour'," he told the media website. "It's another to say 'we really care about this, and if you vote the wrong way, that will have consequences in who we support in the next election and where we build our next data centre or expand our next major engineering centre'."

The campaign comes at an opportune time given the new Biden administration is seeking to ramp up a wave of climate policies and green infrastructure investments in the coming months. However, political experts fear many of Biden's more ambitious plans are likely to face implacable Republican opposition and fierce criticism from some lobbyists for high carbon interests - hence the growing desire amongst environmental campaigners for those businesses that are nominally supportive of climate action to crank up their messaging to help provide the White House with political cover for its proposed reforms.

Apple, Facebook, and Google/Alphabet have all been contacted by BusinessGreen for comment.

Amazon said in a statement that the company believes "both private and public sector leadership is required to tackle the global issue of climate change".

"That's why we actively advocate for policies that promote clean energy, increase access to renewable electricity, and decarbonise the transportation system," Amazon said. "In addition to advocating for these issues on a local, state, and international level, we have a worldwide sustainability team that innovates sustainable solutions for both our business and customers, as well as co-founded The Climate Pledge - a commitment to be net zero carbon 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement."