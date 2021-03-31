G20 central banks failing to turn climate advocacy into action, research finds

Despite growing focus on risk disclosure and green investing, few central banks have taken concrete actions to cut off support for fossil fuels, Positive Money claims

Central banks and financial authorities across the world's leading economies are still failing to deliver concrete actions that limit financial support for fossil fuel infrastructure, despite their growing advocacy work in support of the net zero transition, research today by non-profit Positive Money claims.

The study, which has been backed by 24 research institutes and NGOs, assesses the relative progress central banks across the G20 have made against a scorecard assessing their sustainability efforts that covers areas such as research and advocacy, monetary policy, and financial policy.

But it found that while 14 out of 20 central banks scored full marks on their research and advocacy efforts their engagement has thus far rarely translated into concrete action to address the climate emergency and accelerate the net zero transition, due to poor performance on monetary and financial policy.

China's central bank tops the league table with a "mediocre" grade C for its efforts to steer lending towards greener activities, followed by Brazil and France which both scored C- grades, and the UK in fourth place with a D+ rating, just ahead of the European Central Bank, the report shows. At the bottom of the table, meanwhile, are Saudi Arabia, Argentina, and Turkey, with the US and South Korea sitting around mid-table in joint 13th place.

Researchers warned that across major economies there still remained an absence of high impact central bank policies aimed at meaningfully reducing financial support for fossil fuels, with the focus to date largely on financial risk disclosures, stress tests, and boosting lending towards green assets.

As such, the study authors urged policymakers across the G20 to urgently move to exclude unsustainable activities from the assets they purchase, and introduce financial regulation to penalise high carbon lending with higher capital requirements to more accurately reflect fossil fuel investment risks.

The report comes as G20 finance ministers and central bankers prepare to meet next week to discuss a new action plan to better address global challenges, including climate and environment-related risks.

And with economies still reeling from the coronavirus crisis, the origins of which have been strongly linked with ecological degradation, Positive Money argued the pandemic should strengthen the case for central banks taking a more proactive and interventionist role in promoting sustainability and tackling environmental and climate risks.

David Barmes, Positive Money economist and lead author of the report, said central bankers were failing to "walk the walk" with concrete climate policy action, which risked exposing financial markets to huge systemic risk on a far bigger scale than the 2008 global financial crisis.

"Global finance will continue to generate instability and environmental breakdown until central banks and supervisors reshape the financial system to better serve people and the planet," he said. "Protecting environmental stability is a prerequisite for maintaining monetary and financial stability. If central banks are to fulfil their core mandates and support governments' climate targets, they must step up action to clamp down on dirty financial flows."

With the UK hosting COP26 in Glasgow in November - at which scaling green finance and investment standards is set to be a top priority - and the government recently having instructed the Bank of England to align its monetary policy with the country's 2050 net zero target, there are signs that research and advocacy efforts could soon translate into more tangible action in the UK which could help catalyse similar moves at other central banks, researchers suggested.

But while welcoming the recent green announcements from the Bank of England, Katie Kedward, policy fellow at UCL's Institute for Innovation and Public Research, argued there was still potential for it to "go further to contribute to the greening of the financial system".

"The newly updated green mandate from the government will now help the Bank to take further steps through its monetary and financial policies, and it is positive to see the recent commitment to decarbonise the corporate bond purchase portfolio," she said. "In order to 'lead by example', the Bank of England should explore how to implement other important policies, such as climate-aligned capital requirements to actively penalise high-carbon lending."

The Bank of England was considering a request for comment at the time of going to press.