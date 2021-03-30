'Build Back Better': When is an industrial strategy not an industrial strategy?
As the government announces another wave of clean tech funding, a new Plan for Growth is taking shape – and it looks a lot like the industrial strategy it replaces
The government recently triggered a minor row over its decision to disband the Industrial Strategy Council of business leaders that had advised on how to execute its 2017 Industrial Strategy. Business...
From ZEBRA to Faraday: Government promises bus and battery funding boost
New funding announced for zero emission buses and green automotive R&D
Butt out: Government proposes making tobacco firms pay for litter clean up
Defra says cigarette butts are most commonly littered item in country and cost authorities around £40m a year to clean up
BSI publishes net zero blueprint for scaling industrial biotechnology sector
National standards body partners with government innovation agency InnovateUK and the Industrial Biotechnology Leadership Forum on major new report setting out full potential for bio feedstocks