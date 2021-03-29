Uber Green: EV-only service goes live in London

Uber has launched a dedicated EV service in London, dubbed Uber Green, which it aims to have live across 60 European cities before the end of the year

Londoners looking to shrink their carbon footprints have a new tool at their disposal from today, as Uber Green launches in the UK capital, allowing passengers to select a fully electric vehicle (EV) through the ubiquitous ride-hailing app.

Trips in EVs will cost no more for riders, while drivers will receive a higher fare per trip, Uber has pledged, as it looks to accelerate the roll out of plug-in vehicles across its fleet. The ride-hailing pioneer - which is aiming to become a fully electric mobility platform in London by 2025, and across the UK by 2030 - is also charging drivers who have already switched to EVs a lower service fee of 15 per cent through Uber Green, as it looks to try and drive the development of a mass market for EVs.

"With cities beginning to open up once again, we have a once in a lifetime opportunity to drive a green recovery by ensuring that every car on the Uber app in London is fully electric," said Jamie Heywood, regional general manager for northern and eastern Europe at Uber. "We continue to partner with drivers to help them make the switch to electric and today we are excited to start offering riders the option to select an electric vehicle at no extra cost, allowing everyone using Uber to play their part in cleaning up urban transport."

Uber Green joins a suite of other initiatives from the company aimed at smoothing the transition to EVs and so tackle the carbon emissions and broader air pollution generated by internal combustion vehicles. Since 2019, the firm has collected at additional fee of 15p for every mile travelled in London, which it uses to provide financial support for drivers switching to an EV. The initiative - named the Clean Air Plan - has so far raised more than £125m and meant drivers can save an average of £4,500 on the cost of an electric vehicle, the firm claims.

Uber drivers can also access discounts when using bp Pulse's public charging network, while Uber is investing more than £5m in a series of rapid charging hubs with dedicated chargepoints across the capital, the firm said.

Today's London launch is part of a global trend, with the company aimiung to have Uber Green live in 60 major European cities and 1,400 US locations by the end of the year.