'A kick in the teeth': Green economy reacts angrily to axing of Green Homes Grant

The government maintains scheme was only ever intended as a short term stimulus package, but green business groups have been left furious at the latest round of stop-start disruption for the energy efficiency sector

The shock news that the government is to close the Green Homes Grant to further applications from the end of this month, giving households and installers just a few days to apply for the grants that were...

