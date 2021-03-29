'A kick in the teeth': Green economy reacts angrily to axing of Green Homes Grant
The government maintains scheme was only ever intended as a short term stimulus package, but green business groups have been left furious at the latest round of stop-start disruption for the energy efficiency sector
The shock news that the government is to close the Green Homes Grant to further applications from the end of this month, giving households and installers just a few days to apply for the grants that were...
More news
'A kick in the teeth': Green economy reacts angrily to axing of Green Homes Grant
The government maintains scheme was only ever intended as a short term stimulus package, but green business groups have been left furious at the latest round of stop-start disruption for the energy efficiency sector
Uber Green: EV-only service goes live in London
Uber has launched a dedicated EV service in London, dubbed Uber Green, which it aims to have live across 60 European cities before the end of the year
Not an April Fools: Green economy incredulous over Nigel Farage's new green finance job
In his first non-political role, the former UKIP and Brexit Party leader has been hired as the first member of the advisory board for carbon offsetting business Dutch Green Business Group
'Stop clutching at plastic straws': Government urged to introduce 2050 resource use reduction target
Green Alliance argues UK needs a 'new vision for resource use' in report published this morning