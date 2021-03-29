Not an April Fools: Green economy incredulous over Nigel Farage's new green finance job

In his first non-political role, the former UKIP and Brexit Party leader has been hired as the first member of the advisory board for carbon offsetting business Dutch Green Business Group

Green campaigners and clean energy experts have expressed shock at the appointment of broadcaster, former politician, and long-time critic of climate action Nigel Farage to the advisory board of a European green finance firm focused on the fast-expanding carbon offset market.

Dutch Green Business Group, a firm focused on financing nature-based carbon offsets, announced on Sunday it had appointed Farage to its new advisory board, arguing he had "unique abilities to communicate relevant ideas to a global audience".

Former Green Party leader Natalie Bennett, Green Alliance executive director Shaun Spiers, conservation campaigner Miles King, and BloombergNEF founder Michael Liebreich were among those to express incredulity at the news in light of Farage's long record of climate scepticism.

No it isn't April 1.



I checked, twice.



But it is an offsetting firm.



Reminder - we have to cut emissions AND plant trees. Not either/or#ClimateEmergency https://t.co/8d6PO0bVku — Natalie Bennett (@natalieben) March 29, 2021

In the past, Farage has criticised Greta Thunburg and Prince Charles for promoting "alarmism" on climate, derided wind energy as a "collective economic insanity", and told the European Parliament climate concern was "one of the biggest and most stupid collective mistakes in history".

But today, Farage - a long-time ally and promoter of climate denier Donald Trump - said he was looking forward to helping to stimulate and grow the rapidly-growing carbon offset market.

"I am very excited to be joining DGB who are on a mission to save our forests, plant millions of trees and harness the burgeoning carbon offset market which is rapidly transforming the financial dynamics of the green arena," he said. "I know I can make a real difference to the speed and progress of this ambitious business which is delivering unique free market, nature based solutions."

In a seperate statement on Twitter, he said it was time to "take back the environmental agenda from climate alarmists".

It is time to take back the environmental agenda from the climate alarmists who tax the poor and give to the rich.



I want to do something positive for forests and biodiversity which will eat up carbon too.



DGB is a company with ambitious plans. https://t.co/DeZ8rh6xXq — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) March 28, 2021

However, commentators voiced fears that Farage's appointment would deliver a further blow to the credibility of carbon offsetting - the practice of purchasing credits from forest projects or other emissions reduction programmes to "offset" emissions from commercial activity.

The sector has long been the subject of intense debate. Advocates argue it provides a mechanism for delivering emissions reduction, primarily through the protection and expansion of natural ecosystems, and the sector has grown rapidly in recent years as more businesses have sought to become 'carbon neutral'. However, critics have warned that while it is vital to expand natural carbon sinks the carbon offsetting sector remains under-regulated, often struggles to deliver promised emissions, and can provide cover for businesses that are taking minimal steps to curb their own emissions.

As such, calls have grown in recent years for the rapid adoption of more robust policing and governance mechanisms for the sector. Former Bank of England governor Mark Carney is currently leading a Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets to explore how to enhance the integrity of the market so as to accelerate the flow of finance to emission reduction projects, while think tanks such as Green Alliance have called on governments to strengthen their oversight of the sector.

"Nigel Farage appointed to advisory board of green finance firm" - and it's not yet 1 April. Time to dust down @GreenAllianceUK's proposal of an Office for Carbon Removal to bring some credibility to the carbon offsets market.https://t.co/zNUzSPaEGp — Shaun Spiers (@ShaunSpiers1) March 28, 2021

DGB defended the controversial appointment, insisting Farage would help bring the use of nature-based carbon setting schemes to the attention of public, investors, governments, and other stakeholders.

"Without doubt Nigel has been one of the most impactful politicians of the last 20 years, generating change and traction with the public and governments alike," said DGB chief executive Selwyn Duijvestijn. "We have not engaged Nigel for his political contacts. We have brought him in because of his unique abilities to communicate relevant ideas to a global audience."

The role is the first independent commercial role the former MEP and radio host has taken since leaving frontline politics and makes Farage the first member of DGB's advisory board.

However, Bregje van Veelen, a researcher in decarbonisation at Uppsala University in Sweden, highlighted that DGB was a firm staffed by individuals who had courted controversy for years in the Netherlands.