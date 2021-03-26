UK greenhouse gases plummet almost nine per cent during Covid-hit 2020

But green groups warn without drastic action emissions could creep back up again this year after freak 2020

UK greenhouse gas emissions fell 8.9 per cent during 2020 amid the unprecedented disruption to the economy wrought by the coronavirus crisis, the latest official provisional data has shown.

Almost exactly a year since the first major social restrictions were announced in the UK in a bid to stem the tide of Covid-19, this week's data shows that as expected various lockdowns and travel restrictions had a major impact on the UK's greenhouse gas emissions last year.

The provisional data, released today by the Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), shows total greenhouse gas emissions fell 8.9 per cent last year, delivering a remarkable 48.8 per cent fall since 1990, which would on paper put the UK almost half way towards achieving its net zero emissions goal - although much of the heavy lifting for delivering full decarbonisation has barely begun.

Much of the drop in emissions in 2020 was driven by a 19.6 per cent fall in transport emissions last year as workers and households stayed at home, leaving roads quiet and planes grounded. Energy demand also plummeted due to reduced industrial activity, which alongside the ongoing phase out of coal-fired power in the UK resulted in a 11.9 per cent drop in greenhouse gas emissions from energy last year, the provisional figures show.

Meanwhile, emissions from business also saw a sizeable 8.7 per cent drop, while public sector emissions fell two per cent. But with more people spending more time in their homes and less time in the workplace, the data shows emissions from the residential sector rose 1.8 per cent.

But despite the overall downturn in emissions last year, green groups and experts warned that without major green policy action to accelerate the decarbonisation of the economy, emissions risk creeping up again to pre-pandemic levels in 2021, giving the UK a steep hill to climb in order to meet its long term climate targets.

For comparison, UK greenhouse gas emissions fell 2.8 per cent in 2019 before the pandemic began, official statistics released last month show, and the UK still faces a significant challenge to meet its 2030 goal to slash emissions by 68 per cent from 1990 levels. Meanwhile, recent data from the International Energy Agency (IEA) suggested global carbon emissions had already rebounded back to pre-crisis levels by the end of 2020.

Greenpeace UK's policy director Doug Parr said the cut in emissions last year "doesn't mean we've made progress".

"Pandemics are a lousy way to tackle the climate crisis and we're still a long way from the scale of emissions cuts necessary to meet our climate commitments," he warned. "It's important the government does not celebrate this, instead it must ramp up action to genuinely slash emissions in a meaningful way from every sector of society."

The latest data came as the government also published full energy trends data for the 2020 calendar year, confirming that for the first time in history renewable electricity generation outpaced fossil fuels in the UK, as several experts had predicted.

While fossil fuels provided record low of 38.5 per cent of the UK's electricity last year, renewables accounted for 43 per cent, the data reveals. Low carbon sources of electricity meanwhile - including both renewables and nuclear - made up a record 59 per cent of the UK power mix.

It marks a significant change over the past decade, with fossil fuels making up more than 75 per cent of the UK's power sources as recently as 2010.

Much of the progress for renewables was driven by an 18 per cent surge in power generation from onshore and offshore wind last year, which coupled with a downturn in energy demand and warm and windy weather saw the wind sector alone account for almost a quarter of the UK electricity mix, according to BEIS.

Melanie Onn, deputy chief executive at trade body RenewableUK, said the record breaking renewables figures came even despite the pandemic, demonstrating how renewables were "keeping this country reliably powered up during the most challenging period any of us have faced for many decades".

The wind industry in particular is expected to surge further in the coming years, with a report today by RenewableUK estimating the 26,000 current jobs in the sector could rise to over 69,000 in only the next five years thanks to an expected £60bn private investment blitz.