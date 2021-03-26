Net zero is a huge opportunity for Scotland - and its political parties

  • Ted Christie-Miller and Alex Luke, Onward
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Scotland faces major challenges to decarbonise and many jobs are likely to be affected, but the opportunities are even greater, argue Onward's Ted Christie-Miller and Alex Luke

In the coming years, the people of Scotland will grapple with two enormous questions: Scotland's future in the UK and how to get to net zero. Earlier this week, research for Onward revealed the deep fissures...

To continue reading...

More on Politics

More news