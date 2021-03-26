Net zero is a huge opportunity for Scotland - and its political parties
Scotland faces major challenges to decarbonise and many jobs are likely to be affected, but the opportunities are even greater, argue Onward's Ted Christie-Miller and Alex Luke
In the coming years, the people of Scotland will grapple with two enormous questions: Scotland's future in the UK and how to get to net zero. Earlier this week, research for Onward revealed the deep fissures...
More news
UK greenhouse gases plummet almost nine per cent during Covid-hit 2020
But green groups warn without drastic action emissions could creep back up again this year after freak 2020
Net zero is a huge opportunity for Scotland - and its political parties
Scotland faces major challenges to decarbonise and many jobs are likely to be affected, but the opportunities are even greater, argue Onward's Ted Christie-Miller and Alex Luke
Octopus on Octopus: Energy supplier to acquire 2.8GW renewable power portfolio
Octopus Energy to bring retail business and 2.8GW renewables portfolio under single roof as it aims to match supply with generation
EV start-up Arrival secures record IPO with $13.6bn float on Nasdaq
Oxfordshire-based start-up Arrival began trading on the tech-heavy Nasdaq under ticker ARVL at 1:30pm UK time